Yesterday’s new Super Bowl trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness well and truly blew fans’ minds by going ahead and confirming that Patrick Stewart is back as Professor X — though we didn’t see the X-Men icon on screen, there’s no mistaking his voice. After that, the Marvel fandom has been busy analyzing the promo, not to mention the packed new poster, for clues at more crossover characters.

And folks are pretty sure they’ve uncovered confirmation of two further heroes from Fox’s Marvel universe. A lot of people are convinced that Mr. Fantastic appears in the trailer alongside Professor X and that Deadpool can be viewed in one of the multiversal mirror shards in the poster. Twitter user @SpiderKnight_ak did a good job of clarifying the evidence. See what you make of it yourself via the tweet below:

If you’re still not convinced, someone in the replies appeared to reveal the exact promo image of Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool that was utilized for the Doctor Strange 2 poster.

Secondly, this shot of Ioan Gruffudd’s Reed Richards seems to confirm that the “4” logo on his suit matches the one glimpsed in the trailer, suggesting he really is back in DS2.

If this really is Gruffudd’s Richards, it appears that he and Charles Xavier are both members of the Illuminati, a secret order of genius-level superheroes who have long been rumored to show up in the sequel. But do all the Illuminati members hail from Earth-Fox or just these two?

As for the Merc with the Mouth, we don’t know where he could fit into proceedings yet, but Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld recently claimed that we can believe all the leaks, indicating that Wade Wilson will be involved somewhere.

After that Evan Peters fakeout in WandaVision, the MCU/Fox crossover fans have dreamed of for years is finally almost here. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness enters cinemas on May 6.