‘Doctor Strange 2’ poster is packed full of major Easter Eggs

Tom Holland may have been right at the time when he touted Spider-Man: No Way Home as the single most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made, but based on the full-length trailer that dropped during the Super Bowl, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is already poised to raise the bar significantly.

Benedict Cumberbatch’s long-awaited second solo outing is shaping up to be a visual feast, one that marries mind and reality-bending visuals to a story that has the potential to reinvent the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it, and there’s already been teases of several earth-shattering cameos.

The first poster has even more goodies hiding in the background for eagle-eyed fans to discover, so make sure you zoom in on the one-sheet you can see below to discover if you can find them all.

If you squint hard enough, you can make out several recognizable emblems in the shattered part of the poster. There’s Captain Carter’s shield from animated series What If…?, the insignia of Captain Marvel (who was already glimpsed in the footage, whether it be Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, or daughter Maria), the iconic star insignia from the front of Captain America’s costume, and so much more.

Needless to say, the internet will be dissecting Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness all day, which is exactly what Kevin Feige was hoping for.