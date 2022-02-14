MCU fans go nuts after ‘Doctor Strange 2’ trailer teases the Illuminati
One of the things people love most about the Super Bowl has nothing to do with the game itself, but rather the trailers guaranteed to drop that tease the year’s biggest upcoming releases. On that front, Marvel Studios didn’t disappoint with the first full-length promo for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Sam Raimi’s superhero sequel unveiled a jaw-dropping spot that teased exactly the sort of expansive insanity we were all expecting, and there are notable Easter Eggs bursting out of almost every frame. Prime among them was the instantly-recognizable voice of Patrick Stewart, who we can all assume will be reprising his role as Charles Xavier.
Even though we didn’t get to see any of his accomplices, Professor X clearly wasn’t alone, but even the merest hint of the Illuminati was enough to send the internet into a state of total meltdown.
In the comic books, the Illuminati are a top-secret organization who operate in the shadows to stave off various threats, and you’d imagine that Benedict Cumberbatch’s title hero failing to close the doors on the multiverse in the aftermath of Spider-Man: No Way Home necessitates their intervention.
Based on what Multiverse of Madness brought to the Super Bowl, May 6 can’t come soon enough.