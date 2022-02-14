MCU fans go nuts after ‘Doctor Strange 2’ trailer teases the Illuminati

One of the things people love most about the Super Bowl has nothing to do with the game itself, but rather the trailers guaranteed to drop that tease the year’s biggest upcoming releases. On that front, Marvel Studios didn’t disappoint with the first full-length promo for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Sam Raimi’s superhero sequel unveiled a jaw-dropping spot that teased exactly the sort of expansive insanity we were all expecting, and there are notable Easter Eggs bursting out of almost every frame. Prime among them was the instantly-recognizable voice of Patrick Stewart, who we can all assume will be reprising his role as Charles Xavier.

Even though we didn’t get to see any of his accomplices, Professor X clearly wasn’t alone, but even the merest hint of the Illuminati was enough to send the internet into a state of total meltdown.

Is Marvel introducing some kind of "MCU Illuminati" team?

originaly it had 6 members in the team – Ironman, Doctor Strange, Professor X, Namor, Mr Fantastic & Black Bolt. The 2nd seat looks like it could Black Panther or Black Bolt. #DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/UbUOnRBr8D — Terry Hague (@TezzaBelle88) February 14, 2022

That was Patrick Stewart's voice in the trailer. It's rumored that we may see Reed Richards, Namor, Iron Man (Tom Cruise), along with Professor X.#DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness https://t.co/Ou2m8EBpNR — Charlie Rengel (@Charles_Rengel) February 14, 2022

We might also be looking at NAMOR's introduction in the upcoming film. Lots of potential there since he was a teammate of Strange in the comics. #DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/XGkM7CKozh — Christopher Marc (@_ChristopherM) February 14, 2022

Wong is in trouble in new Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness image 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Looks like the MCU version of the Illuminati will be protectors/dictators of the Multiverse? All variants maybe?🤔



Namor and Mister Fantastic MCU debut? Curious if they'll get Anson Mount to reprise Black Bolt from Inhumans 🤔🤔🤔 #DoctorStrange #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/uRYqdmZOuA — Brad Stephenson🤳 (@Shuttlecock) February 14, 2022

The illuminati confirmed? I hope we see Professor X and maybe Reed Richards. Also a variant of Namor? #DoctorStrange2 #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/FzJvpgUMgl — beeeee u mad (@Drackmint) February 14, 2022

So, who’s gonna be part of MCU Illuminati?

Pat Stew Xavier (variant?) ✅

Our “old” Cap from MCU?

Reed Richards?

New Blackbolt?

Superior Iron Man?

Namor?

Tobey Maguire Spidey variant?

Captain Britain (poster hints at that)#DoctorStrange #MultiverseOfMadness — Ryan (@itsRyanUnicomb) February 13, 2022

Pic 1- Black Panther ( we will see who is casted as BP)

Pic2- Namor

Pic3- Black Bolt pic.twitter.com/iZRwraDDsR — Jay Bari Strife 🗣💗 (@JayBari_) February 14, 2022

In the comic books, the Illuminati are a top-secret organization who operate in the shadows to stave off various threats, and you’d imagine that Benedict Cumberbatch’s title hero failing to close the doors on the multiverse in the aftermath of Spider-Man: No Way Home necessitates their intervention.

Based on what Multiverse of Madness brought to the Super Bowl, May 6 can’t come soon enough.