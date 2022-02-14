MCU fans losing their minds over first official X-Men tease
Everybody knows the X-Men are on their way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but based on the words coming directly out of Kevin Feige’s mouth, we shouldn’t be expecting the merry band of mutants to be headlining their own feature film for some time.
However, the first full-length trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness dropped a huge bombshell in the form of Patrick Stewart’s voice-only cameo in the footage, which indicates that not only is the veteran actor back as Charles Xavier, but he appears to have brought the Illuminati along for the ride.
On top of that, a brief shot in the promo definitely gave off Savage Lands vibes, and Wanda Maximoff is of course positioned as the daughter of Magneto in X-Men canon. Needless to say, MCU supporters can barely contain their excitement.
While we probably shouldn’t expect too much in the way of X-Men nods and winks in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it can’t be ruled out that at least a couple of major foundations could be laid. Having starred in thirteen movies already spread out across 20 years, slapping a fresh coat of paint on the characters isn’t going to be easy, but Marvel Studios know exactly how to give the audience precisely what they want.