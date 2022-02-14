MCU fans losing their minds over first official X-Men tease

Everybody knows the X-Men are on their way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but based on the words coming directly out of Kevin Feige’s mouth, we shouldn’t be expecting the merry band of mutants to be headlining their own feature film for some time.

However, the first full-length trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness dropped a huge bombshell in the form of Patrick Stewart’s voice-only cameo in the footage, which indicates that not only is the veteran actor back as Charles Xavier, but he appears to have brought the Illuminati along for the ride.

On top of that, a brief shot in the promo definitely gave off Savage Lands vibes, and Wanda Maximoff is of course positioned as the daughter of Magneto in X-Men canon. Needless to say, MCU supporters can barely contain their excitement.

THE XMEN ARE LITERALLY ON THEIR WAY. FIRST MUTANT IN THE MCU LETS GOOOOOO!! Professor X season baby!!!! #Xmen #ProfessorX #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/Dd49YBPyUG — Andrew (@AndrewsVisual) February 14, 2022

i swear that was professor x in the new doctor strange trailer IM WHAHWHWHSHWS X-MEN IN THE MCU???? pic.twitter.com/58TMZRwzw7 — nancy ◡̈ ‎ (@uhigotatwiter) February 13, 2022

THEY FINALLY INTRODUCING THE X-MEN IN THE MCU OOOH ITS UPKDJDNDNDDMSK pic.twitter.com/V3oLyoP1iR — dookie monster (@jewn223) February 13, 2022

'Doctor Strange 2' poster is packed full of major Easter Eggs 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

Don’t get me wrong, I’m excited to see the X-Men in the MCU but who is playing these characters? We get Patrick Stewart but will we get Ian McKellan!? Hugh Jackman? Halle Berry, James Marsden, Famke Janssen?



I need answers!!! 😫😫😫 pic.twitter.com/k9uMrSlyla — Amber Noblés (@GoogleBekkyBoo) February 14, 2022

X-MEN IN THE MCU!! DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS LOOKS INSANE — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) February 13, 2022

x-men in the mcu we're getting them back!! pic.twitter.com/gdcsDpbbcs — catie (@hav0kstorm) February 14, 2022

Me: I don't want the X-Men in the MCU, they won't fit.

Logan was a perfect end to the Fox Universe and Charles Xavier.



Also me: CHARLES XAVIER!! https://t.co/9T1sGxZHMB — Joe (@JoebiWan94) February 14, 2022

While we probably shouldn’t expect too much in the way of X-Men nods and winks in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it can’t be ruled out that at least a couple of major foundations could be laid. Having starred in thirteen movies already spread out across 20 years, slapping a fresh coat of paint on the characters isn’t going to be easy, but Marvel Studios know exactly how to give the audience precisely what they want.