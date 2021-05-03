MCU Fans Think Fantastic Four Will Be The End Of Phase 4

There wasn’t even a whole lot of new footage contained in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s recent sizzle reel, but it was more than enough to send the internet into a state of meltdown. Tugging at the heartstrings with a Stan Lee voiceover, there were fresh glimpses at Black Widow and the first look at Chloe Zhao’s Eternals, and it only reinforces the sheer popularity of the franchise that a series of motion posters are enough to generate so much buzz.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Marvels have been titled, while Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 officially have release dates, and the tease of the Fantastic Four at the very end piqued a whole lot of interest. It doesn’t have a debut day locked down as of yet, but it surely won’t be too long until it gets one and naturally, fans have already been speculating that the reboot for Marvel’s First Family could mark the end of Phase Four, as you can see below.

fantastic 4 logo showing up at the end for like 3 seconds and then leaving again pic.twitter.com/HNqsVd5C4W — erin (@astrapom) May 3, 2021

Fantastic 4 being the last of Phase 4 is perfect https://t.co/d5y6FHyRLd — Ω Alan The Gunt Knight Ω (@AJCI282002) May 3, 2021

fantastic 4 gonna mark the end of phase 4 pic.twitter.com/9MSpxTlTA0 — ria (@rearsvi) May 3, 2021

Man, that’s a lot of movies!

Digging the title changes too. I’m assuming Fantastic Four is going to be the big finale of this phase then? https://t.co/k4rHDbPZQ4 — RogersBase (@RogersBase) May 3, 2021

Fr tho, Fantastic Four ending Phase 4?? Just perfection 🤩 pic.twitter.com/JEwasoXkFF — Marvel Studios’ Hernandy (@Pollos_Hernandy) May 3, 2021

John Krasinski Is Reed Richards On Awesome Fantastic Four Fan Art 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

They announced FF with this symbol previously, I think, so I'm assuming it means Phase 4 ends with the Fantastic Four. — Mitch Dyer (@MitchyD) May 3, 2021

The fact that it's a Fantastic Four film in Phase 4 makes you wonder if they're going to be a big part of it. Maybe that's just a coincidence because of how the Fox situation ended up time-wise, but yeah, gets the noggin-a-joggin' — Baron Emo (@ElMuchacho101) May 3, 2021

Dear god, if we are getting Fantastic Four in Phase 4, I hope to god we don't have to wait for Phase 10 for X-Men. — Jaunty Wicked Sneer (@TrollanKojima) May 3, 2021

MARVEL PHASE FOUR ENDING WITH THE FANTASTIC FOUR IS SO PERFECT !!!!!! — Emily Simmonds (@EmilySimmonds93) May 3, 2021

can’t believe we’re ending phase 4 with fantastic four let me mourn pic.twitter.com/dUXu8rnWDi — reed richards ( derogatory ) (@616MRFANTASTIC) May 3, 2021

Ignoring Blade and Deadpool 3, the only in-development film that weren’t featured in the teaser, Fantastic Four will mark the eleventh installment in Phase Four. By comparison, the first three were made up of seven, six and eleven movies respectively, each of which was capped off by an Avengers crossover.

While Kevin Feige confirmed that Earth’s Mightiest Heroes wouldn’t be assembling this time around, it could mean that Fantastic Four is being set up as a major event, which is the least that the team are due having been the subject of four live-action adaptations so far, the best of which could generously be described as mediocre, and that’s being kind.