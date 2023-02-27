MCU fans float their inspired suggestions for spinoffs that have nothing to do with the Multiverse Saga

Fans are getting a little tired of the Multiverse Saga, especially after the underwhelming performance of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. While many are calling for the MCU to slow down and focus more on individual stories, some have gone a step further and pitched their own ideas.

On Reddit, fans were asked what movies or TV shows they would want to see if they didn’t have to tie into the multiverse or the wider MCU. They started the ball rolling with their own dream spinoff; a show centered around WandaVision’s Jimmy Woo and Darcy Lewis as they investigate more superhuman anomalies.

We have to admit, that does sound like something we’d like to see, but other fans had some great pitches too. One fan suggested a Great Lakes Avengers adaptation that focuses on all the mundane parts of being a team. Maybe it would be about them having to deal with the numerous cease and desist orders they get from the Avengers and the X-Men. Who wouldn’t want to see that?

It would definitely be a fun change from the usual over-the-top visuals and action CG-fests. Actually, it would be right up Taika Waititi’s street for the kind of humor he’s known for.

Another suggestion was an X-Files type of show set in the MCU. There are plenty of aliens and weird things from the comics that the movies haven’t touched on yet so it would be great to see. If Marvel meets X-Files is something you like the sound of, we have good news, as another user pointed out that the idea sounds very much like one the studio has in fact already done; that being Agents of S.H.E.I.L.D,, of course, although it’s not clear whether or not the show takes place in the MCU.

Other suggestions included a Damage Control TV series, a comedy about Yelena and Kate Bishop being housemates, and a show about Luis, Dave and Kurt’s security business. The last one is a must, it would make up for the three being absent from the latest Ant-Man movie.

There were plenty of great pitches, many fans agreed, they wanted to see more stories from a human perspective, something which has been missing from the MCU as of late. It would help audiences connect with the characters onscreen and could help the the franchise recover from the reputation built for itself recently.

The MCU is largely doing fine, people are starting to get a little bit sick of the same old formula. Perhaps someone should send some of these pitches to the studio heads. There’s plenty of fresh ideas and if anyone knows what the fans want, it would be the fans themselves.