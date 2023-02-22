‘Secret Invasion’ theory ponders if it could finally fix the most head-scratching MCU canon mystery

A new theory suggests that Secret Invasion could answer questions surrounding the validity of Marvel’s first ever spin off series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Nearly 10 years ago, the MCU made its leap to the small screen with the aforementioned series. Although it’s never been acknowledged in the main canon of MCU titles, there was a point when it was considered as part of the main storyline. But by the end of its run, it seemed the showrunners had fully accepted that the show wasn’t part of the main timeline and decided to go crazy with the plot, completely free of the constraints of the MCU.

Now, a fan theory on Reddit suggests that the show could be canonized in the upcoming Secret Invasion TV series, or at least partially canonized. The poster asks what if the first three seasons of the show were confirmed as being in the main timeline. Seasons four to seven, which introduced the Ghost Rider, (played by Gabriel Luna), and time travel, would then take place in an alternate universe.

With that said, it would be cool to see these characters finally get their chance in the main timeline. This would work perfectly as the first three seasons of Agents of S.H.I.E.LD. don’t contradict with the MCU. It would also allow the studio to bring in their own version of Ghost Rider if they so desired whilst still allowing Luna to reprise his role as a variant.

Other users agreed with the original post, citing the time travel from season five being the point at which the show split starts its own timeline.

Whilst some agreed it would be cool to see, they were doubtful whether the agents would ever be acknowledged. And some just straight up didn’t even want to see such a thing in the MCU.

While it would be cool to see, and it’s definitely plausible, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has never exactly fit in with Marvel’s plans. Although one of the show’s stars Chloe Bennett seemingly hinted that her character might make an appearance in the MCU. So never say never.