MCU Fans Are Freaking Out Over Black Widow Coming To Disney Plus

Some news that Marvel fans have been expecting for a long time now finally came out today. And it’s good and bad. On one hand, as was inevitable, Black Widow has been delayed once again, with the Scarlett Johansson prequel moving back from May to July. On the other, it’ll be released the same day on both Disney Plus Premier Access and in theaters.

Of course, MCU lovers have been campaigning for Disney to drop the movie on streaming for a full year now, so there’s a lot of excitement going around online from those who are looking forward to watching it from the comfort – and safety – of their own home.

Black widow delayed but it looks to be the final adjustment as they are also releasing on Disney plus premier access. I am excited to finally see this movie. https://t.co/Cm8j6oVQH4 — Two Idiots Review (@2idiotsreview) March 23, 2021

black widow & cruella will both be finally simultaneously released on disney plus with premier access & in theatres while luca will be released on disney plus with no premier access pic.twitter.com/twIhz6Lhht — JoshuaVision (@joshhiso) March 23, 2021

Of course, there are obviously those who are less excited over the move, as this is another hit to theater chains’ attempts to coax folks back to the big screen.

Disney: Black Widow will be on Disney Plus Premier Access. My Cineworld Stock: ☹️ pic.twitter.com/kLF9iKLO8Z — Mister Monday (@mistermonday) March 23, 2021

What’s more, D+’s Premier Access level has been controversial with subscribers ever since it was launched for Mulan last fall. It’s expected that, just as with that movie and Raya and the Last Dragon, Black Widow will cost users an additional $30 to watch, and some aren’t willing to pay it.

I’d really like to be vaccinated before July so I don’t have to pay the stupid premium on Disney plus for black widow. — Courtney (@Head_Courters) March 23, 2021

I am definitely NOT playing an addition $30 to watch Black Widow on Disney Plus, after I already pay for Disney Plus. Bad move, @disneyplus – that's how you'll lose me as a subscriber completely.#BlackWidow @MarvelStudios #MarvelStudios — Jennifer Patricia O'Keeffe (@authorjpokeeffe) March 23, 2021

Then again, there’s always the counter-argument to that – it’s about the same price you’d spend for a group of people to catch it in theaters.

Already heard several complaints about the price of Disney Plus Premier for Black Widow. Have none of you figured out what you pay to visit a movie theater nowadays? Tickets are normally $12-15 per person and I have three people in my house. — Joseph Haygood (@mclazyj) March 23, 2021

the perfect scenario is going to see black widow in theatres then coming home and buying it on disney plus so you can rewatch it whenever you want. — ًsof (@widowsblunt) March 23, 2021

After the streaming service crashed three weeks in a row over WandaVision, fingers crossed that Disney work on their server capacity for Black Widow. Cos this one’s gonna be massive.

Hope Disney Plus has the server capacity ready for Black Widow. I don't see any way it doesn't become the most streamed thing of all-time. — Ryan (@tvisgreat) March 23, 2021

Disney Plus: "Good news, everyone! We're finally going to stream #BlackWidow so you can watch it at home this summer." Everyone: "WOO-HOO!!!" Disney Plus: "Yes, but…the price of the brick is going up, so you have to pay $30 for Premiere Access so you can watch it." Everyone: pic.twitter.com/qlXiKhHxVf — hellresidentNY (@hellresidentNY) March 23, 2021

Well, Marvel and Disney, you got my money my kids and I will be watching Black Widow safely in our home on July 9, thank you. — Sav_D (@Queens_Made_Me) March 23, 2021

I will be watching black widow in cinemas and on Disney plus this film deserves a awesome box office 💛 — Tom Turner 🏳️‍🌈💛 (@tomturner1) March 23, 2021

/FINALLY THEY DECIDED TO RELEASE BLACK WIDOW ON DISNEY PLUS. IT TOOK WW84 QND SNYDER CUT TO DO GOOD IN HBO MAX FOR MARVEL. BE LIKE OKAY — 𝙥𝙡𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙚 𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙗𝙮 (@Metal_Is_Green) March 23, 2021

You’re fucking weird if you watch Black Widow on Disney Plus and NOT in theaters https://t.co/1JaMphY08R — CuLL Narlydude (@Narlydude_) March 23, 2021

If @Disney thinks I’m going to a movie theater during an ongoing #pandemic, or that I’m going to pay an additional $30 on @disneyplus to watch #BlackWidow, you’re in for a surprise. It’s already been so delayed. I’ll just have @amazon drop the Blu-ray off when it’s released. 🖕🏻 — Torchwood79 (@Torchwood79) March 23, 2021

Assuming it sticks to this new date, Black Widow will finally arrive 14 months after it was originally supposed to last May. It’ll also be two whole years to the month since a Marvel movie came out at all. Thankfully, we’ve got MCU TV shows to keep us busy in the meantime, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier continues this Friday on Disney Plus.