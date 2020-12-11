MCU Fans Freaking Out Over Fantastic Four Announcement

The Fantastic Four have been the subjects of four movies already, the very best of which could generously be described as mediocre. For some reason, Hollywood has found it incredibly difficult to adapt the iconic comic book characters into a feature film that isn’t largely terrible, but if anyone can pull it off, then you suspect it might be Kevin Feige and his Marvel Studios team.

It shouldn’t be too hard to exceed the level of quality found in the low budget 1994 version that was never officially released and only made so the studio could hold onto the rights, while Tim Story’s mid-2000s efforts were about as banal and derivative as the superhero genre could possibly get. Cinematic wunderkind Josh Trank, meanwhile, managed to torpedo his entire career with his ill-fated reboot a decade later, and it comfortably ranks as one of the worst blockbusters of recent times.

As you may’ve heard, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man director Jon Watts has now signed on the dotted line to tackle the MCU’s Fantastic Four, and while it arguably would have been more interesting and exciting to have the studio give the job to someone who isn’t already part of the furniture, fans were undeniably excited by the news regardless, as you can see from the reactions below.

Presumably, Watts is going to dive headfirst into Fantastic Four once Spider-Man 3 swings into theaters next December, and now that the movie is officially in active development with a director attached, the rumor mill will turn to the ensemble. There’ll no doubt be riots on social media if John Krasinski isn’t cast as Reed Richards, but we’ll have to wait and see who the studio has in mind to suit up as Marvel’s First Family.