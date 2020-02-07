John Krasinski Says He’d Love To Lead Marvel’s Fantastic Four Reboot

Marvel is set to reboot the Fantastic Four in a few years’ time, now that they’ve got the rights back from Fox. Given that the three previous movies featuring the team didn’t work as well as they should’ve, there’s a lot of pressure on the studio to nail it this time. One fan demand that’s at the top of the list? Get John Krasinski and Emily Blunt to play Mr. Fantastic and Invisible Woman. After all, the latter has made clear he’d be up for the role.

And, just in case you thought he’d changed his mind, Krasinski has voiced his interest in portraying Reed Richards yet again in a new interview. While speaking with Total Film, the man behind A Quiet Place reiterated that he didn’t want to disappoint all the fans that want to see him in the part and would jump at the chance to embody the character.

“You’re like, “Do you have any interest in not shattering people’s dreams”? [Laughs] I would love to be in the Marvel universe. I love those movies because they’re fun, but I also think they’re really well done. And certainly a lot of my friends are in those movies. I have no idea what [Marvel] are thinking. But if they are considering me for Mr. Fantastic, continue to considered me because I would love it.”

John Krasinski Is Reed Richards On Awesome Fantastic Four Fan Art 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

A recent supposed leak pointed to Krasinski and Blunt being Marvel’s top choices for the couple. A separate report also claims that Blunt was recently in talks with the studio over a mystery role. What’s more, both actors have long histories with Marvel – Krasinski was in the running to play Captain America while Blunt was up for both Black Widow and Agent Carter. Given all this, plus Krasinski’s own interest, the odds are looking pretty high that we could see the duo lead a Fantastic Four reboot.

This aforementioned leak claimed that the Foursome would be reimagined as explorers, too, journeying to the many strange lands, worlds and dimensions of the Marvel multiverse. They could even debut as soon as Ant-Man 3, coming in 2022, with their own movie following shortly after. Whatever happens, though, Kevin Feige’s promised that Marvel’s Fantastic Four film will be better than Fox’s, so it should be worth the wait.