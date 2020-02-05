John Krasinski And Emily Blunt Reportedly Top Choices For Fantastic Four Reboot

The Fantastic Four are back where they belong. Fox had three attempts to get the characters right but never really managed it, so fans are excited to see what Marvel Studios does with the First Family now that they have the rights again. After waiting so long for the team to be treated properly, folks have some strong opinions about what Marvel should do with them and at the top of the list is getting John Kransinski and Emily Blunt to play Mr. Fantastic and the Invisible Woman.

For those of who want to see this happen, this new rumor will interest you, as according to scoopster Mikey Sutton, the real-life couple are the studio’s number one picks to play Reed Richards and Sue Storm in the MCU. It’s said that the Four will make their debut in the franchise in Ant-Man 3, likely arriving in 2022.

Sutton did previously claim that a third film for Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang had been cancelled, so maybe we should take this info with a pinch of salt. However, it’s been reported elsewhere recently that Blunt has spoken to Marvel about an upcoming role, which does lead us to believe that her playing Sue could be on the cards.

John Krasinski Is Reed Richards On Awesome Fantastic Four Fan Art 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

According to Sutton, the Fantastic Four will be reimagined as a family of explorers with their MCU adventures following their travels through strange lands, other worlds and alternate dimensions. Apparently, they would get their powers from a trip to the Negative Zone, said to be a pocket universe within the Quantum Realm, while the main villain of their next solo movie will reportedly be Mole Man. Sutton also notes that Reed Richards may take Peter Parker under his wing, with the scientist becoming the next Iron Man-like mentor for the young wall-crawler.

When you couple all this intel together, the MCU’s Fantastic Four reboot is definitely starting to sound pretty exciting, but we’ll just have to wait and see whether there’s any truth to all of this or not.