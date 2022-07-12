MCU fans get their hypothetical hopes up for this year’s major Comic-Con reveal

For the first time in three years, Marvel Studios will be taking the stage at San Diego Comic-Con, which has set expectations through the roof, and they’re only going to keep rising until we get to next weekend.

The last time Kevin Feige and his cohorts rocked up to Hall H, they unveiled a huge slate of Phase Four projects, all of which have now been released. However, the architect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe saved the biggest and best surprise for last, with two-time Academy Award winner Mahershala Ali appearing out of nowhere to announce he’d be starring in a Blade reboot.

Naturally, given that there are literally dozens of projects in the works behind the scenes, fans on Reddit have been speculating on what the earth-shattering reveal to end the Marvel presentation could be, and the responses range from plausible to fanciful.

There’s almost certainly going to be the first look at footage from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and possibly even The Marvels and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, too.

There’s hope that Charlie Cox and/or Vincent D’Onofrio will swing by to say hello, without even mentioning the myriad of fingers being crossed for Fantastic Four, X-Men, Captain America 4, Spider-Man 4, Thor 5, Doctor Strange 3, a Scarlet Witch solo movie, and plenty more.

The good news is that Feige knows entirely well that the pressure is on for the MCU’s Comic-Con comeback to deliver the goods, the only downside is that we have to wait until a week on Saturday to find out what he’s bringing to the table.