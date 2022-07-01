MCU fans grow wistful for the good old days of… Phase One?

Phase One was an exciting time for Marvel fans. The newly formed Marvel Studios was embarking on a hugely ambitious project that’d bring some lesser-known heroes like Iron Man, Captain America, Hawkeye, and Black Widow to the big screen. Even more impressively, it was attempting to build something called a “cinematic universe” and one day we’d get a team-up movie featuring all the heroes.

Many were skeptical that The Avengers could make a team featuring a Norse God and a really good archer believable but… well, Marvel Studios knocked it out of the park, smashed box office records, and made cinematic history. Now some MCU fans are casting their minds back to the olden days when an MCU movie was still an unknown bet at the box office and feeling a tickle of nostalgia.

Many agree though arguments are building whether the earlier movies looked better than the newer ones.

What makes you think that MCU is losing cinematography? — noel (@harleynhaven) July 1, 2022

Some say The Avengers is aging particularly poorly.

Bruh what you talking about pic.twitter.com/ki45S7zvAT — Phoenix with Bread (@foxwithalatte) June 30, 2022

Others say those living in the past need to move on already.

I think a lot of people also forget that until Phase 3, the MCU was wildly inconsistent in terms of quality. Iron Man, First Avenger, Avengers, Winter Soldier & Guardians were the only movies that I’d say were amazing, the rest ranged from fine (Ant-Man) to horrible (Thor 2). — Jack B (@JackChuffed) July 1, 2022

Some say the older days were better because back then the internet was calmer (not true).

Hard agree with this, starting to go off with the MCU because of this reason — Josh (@j_Ward20) June 30, 2022

Did the golden years really end in 2015.

yeah we got amazing movies after but the phase 1 and 2 vibes were immaculate — Elijah (@Elijah90032494) June 30, 2022

We can’t deny we don’t miss things like heavier use of practical costumes and have issues with current movies’ overuse of digital backdrops over location shooting, though we agree we can’t live in the past. The current MCU is bristling with great stuff like Moon Knight, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Ms. Marvel — so appreciating what we’ve got now is by far the happiest option.

Plus, you can bet in 12 years or so there’ll be fans confidently saying that no era of Marvel could possibly beat Phase 4.