MCU fans have mixed feelings after major ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ announcement

We’re still a hefty chunk of time away from the release of Avengers: Secret Wars, the film that will wrap up the MCU’s adventurous Multiverse Saga, where no genre was left untapped thanks to the brand new avenues brought by Disney Plus and Kevin Feige’s high-flying gusto post-Infinity Saga.

But, following a finale such as Avengers: Endgame means that the film will have to be the biggest we’ve ever seen out of the galaxy-sized franchise, so it’s only natural that preparations for such an undertaking have begun this early. And now, we have confirmation on who will be penning the script for Secret Wars, and making such an announcement over three years before the film’s release will give some fans plenty of time to calm down.

The film’s writer will be none other than Michael Waldron, who was responsible for penning for the scripts for the first season of the MCU series Loki, as well as 2022’s opening Marvel number in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

It’s the latter credit that has caused the announcement to draw some ire, as many blamed Multiverse of Madness‘ lukewarm reception on the film’s writing.

i hope he writes the worst movie of all time because that’s what marvel studios deserves for bringing him back after the absolute shit that is multiverse of madness https://t.co/iq6E97M1mX — A | (@OFFTHATTABLE) October 3, 2022

You telling me Kevin Fegie looked at Michael Waldron after the mess he made with the Multiverse of Madness script and said " this is the perfect man to write Secret Wars" pic.twitter.com/qIFtH6p7PJ — Angelique (@lemoncomicgirl) October 3, 2022

Others felt obliged to remind everyone that Waldron was tasked with writing Multiverse of Madness in two weeks, which would cause anyone with the vaguest of writing knowledge to cut him copious amounts of slack.

Y’all, he only had 2 weeks to write Multiverse of Madness and this movie isn’t out for 3 years pic.twitter.com/NgonytO3l7 — 👻spooky pizza time🎃 (@large_smart) October 3, 2022

Many detractors seem to also be forgetting about Waldron’s scripts for the much-lauded Loki series, which included the absolutely enrapturing season finale.

Michael Waldron did write Kang’s cool introduction in Loki so I guess it’s fitting he writes him again in Secret Wars — Ollie 🎃 (@TheQuiver_) October 3, 2022

Love him or hate him, there’s no denying that Waldron has the most experience when it comes to writing for the MCU’s multiverse affairs, given his previous involvements with Marvel Studios. And with ample time on his hands, he could very well churn out one of the most exciting scripts of the saga.

Avengers: Secret Wars is set to release to theaters on Nov. 7, 2025.