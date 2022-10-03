‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ script taps an MCU veteran some fans may not be too pleased with

Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have tended to be fairly split on Michael Waldron’s contributions to the franchise thus far, but Kevin Feige evidently remains a huge fan after tasking the writer with the script for Avengers: Secret Wars.

The scribe acted as the creator, lead writer, and executive producer of Loki, which many supporters hold up as the single best slice of content to emerge from Phase Four so far. On the other side of the coin, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness proved to be a lot more polarizing, particularly when it came to the arc of Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff and her turn to the dark side.

That means that we now have Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania‘s Jeff Loveness penning The Kang Dynasty for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton, and now that Waldron has boarded Secret Wars per Deadline, the evidence would appear to indicate that another MCU veteran is in line for the director’s chair.

Given the huge pressure and expectations on Secret Wars, it makes sense for Feige to select someone he has the utmost faith in, and seeing as Waldron is also attached to the head honcho’s Star Wars blockbuster, few are better qualified for the gig in the eyes of the chief creative officer.

Now all we need is a director, news that surely can’t be too far away given that the ball has officially started rolling behind the scenes, and Secret Wars has been confirmed for a November 2025 release date.