MCU fans hope a Phase 4 favorite will soon shake off their super-embarrassing superhero name

While we all know her as Ms. Marvel, the same can’t be said about folks in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In her self-titled TV show, Kamala Khan’s display of power earns her the superhero name of Nightlight, but not everyone is happy about the choice, which is fair. Of all the names the public could’ve come up with, Nightlight falls a bit on the embarrassing side.

With Iman Vellani’s upcoming return to the screen as Kamala in The Marvels, Reddit fans are now raising the big question of how the heroine’s name will be changed. As the MCU has established, there’s a tendency for superhero names to stick once spread by the public, whether the hero in question loves or hates it.

Some fans consider that the most logical solution to this problem would be for someone to compare Kamala to Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers in the upcoming movie. This would be well within the realm of possibility, considering the two characters will be fighting alongside each other in The Marvels.

Others consider that Kamala’s youthful spirit and strong online presence will be her saving grace. By putting together a one-person campaign to change her own superhero name, Kamala might just be able to get others on board with Ms. Marvel. Naturally, being a huge fan of Ant-Man’s podcast, it also would be pretty funny to witness her trying to spread the word by making an appearance there under her new alias.

Of course, when all else fails, or one simply can’t be bothered, we can count on off-screen magic to solve the problem. In all fairness, some fans argue that there was never an explanation for how Carol became known as Captain Marvel, which means the same could happen to Kamala.

All that said, fans will have to wait for The Marvels to see how the name change plays out. The movie hits theaters on Nov. 10.