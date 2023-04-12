‘The Marvels’ trailer has fans elevating Iman Vellani onto a lofty pedestal

Since the early days of the MCU, there’s always been one actor who stands out as the heart and soul of the franchise. First came Robert Downey Jr., then Tom Holland, and now, fans are convinced that Iman Vellani is in that same category after watching The Marvels trailer.

The trailer dropped yesterday and gave us a glimpse of the cosmic chaos that we’ll finally get to see after the movie was delayed a couple of months back. From the brief trailer, we’re shown the new new S.H.I.E.L.D replacement, known as S.A.B.R.E, while the old-new replacement known as S.W.O.R.D (featured in Wandavision) seems to have been all but forgotten.

All three of the Marvels, Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel and Photon, are shown and we finally find out exactly where Kamala was teleported to at the end of her Disney Plus mini-series. Vellani’s bubbly performance as Kamala/Ms. Marvel shines bright in the trailer and it stands to reason that this is only a glimpse of what is to come. Marvel fans expressed praise for the actress and her character, with one fan boldly claiming that she is the best thing to happen to the MCU since Iron Man and Spider-Man.

Iman Vellani is the best thing to happen to the MCU since Tom Holland and Robert Downy Jr. pic.twitter.com/9o3ogXkJ30 — Caleb Williams (@KnightGambit) April 11, 2023

That is quite the controversial statement, but it seems most fans were in total agreement as they responded with even more praise towards the actress.

Me seeing Caleb tweet this W take: pic.twitter.com/nHN34xfMt1 — BSL 🎄 (@bigscreenleaks) April 11, 2023

Vellani has shown that she certainly has what it takes to be a Marvel hero, slipping into her role with relative ease. It’s very possible that, after this movie, we could be looking at the new leading lady of the cinematic juggernaut.

Although Ms. Marvel wasn’t the only thing fans were excited about in the trailer, others pointed out that Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel seems to have undergone some personality tweaks. She actually looks like she has a personality this time around, and the film looks all the better for it, as Larson displays a more comedic and playful side to the often more stern character we’ve seen up until this point.

Marvel have found themselves in a rut as of late, part of the reason the franchise is floundering is because it needs a hero audiences can rally behind, like Iron Man. This could be the film to save the MCU, but we need a new leader figure that has a charming personality as well as heroic qualities, and maybe, just maybe, we’ve already found her.

The Marvels is set to hit theaters on the November 10, 2023.