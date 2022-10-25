MCU fans joke the Avengers are done after seeing the ‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer

We’ve just gotten our first look at Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania courtesy of an amazing trailer that takes us deep inside the Quantum Realm. After two urban superhero adventures, it seems Quantumania is taking a leaf out of the Guardians of the Galaxy playbook with a fantastical sci-fi world populated by weird creatures that seems to exist “under” ours.

The villain will be Jonathan Majors’ Kang, last seen in Loki promising his death would lead to bad things. That’s now paying off, with the trailer showing an army assembling, presumably in order to take over Earth and make Kang live up to his “conqueror” title.

But many are jokingly wondering if this is something the 2012 Avengers could handle in their sleep.

THE AVENGERS ARE DONE 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/HVyVRpzzPX — jarvis ᱬ (@jrvsscarlet) October 24, 2022

Many point out that Wanda Maximoff would swat away this army with ease, though she’s slightly hamstrung by being dead (as far as we know, anyway):

Others point out that this army is microscopic, so it might not be so hard to destroy:

Who else could help out here:

Another references Douglas Adams’ The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy:

Couldn’t help but think of this. pic.twitter.com/yX4Gz2WmmK — One of the Daves you know (@dmgarrison1) October 24, 2022

And… is that a coffee maker?

Looks a lot like this nespresso machine lol pic.twitter.com/Ir2yI7S3ow — tone_chaser_ (@tone_chaser_) October 25, 2022

While Kang might not exactly be posing a Thanos-level threat (as far as we can see) this is still a big job for Ant-Man and his buddies! However it shakes out, the trailer indicates we’re in for a somewhat different type of experience from Paul Rudd’s hero, so we’re hyped for early 2023.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on Feb. 17 2023.