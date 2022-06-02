MCU fans know what they want James Gunn to direct next after ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

With production on Guardian of the Galaxy Vol. 3 having wrapped up last month, the saga of the cosmic misfits has come to an end, but MCU fans are hoping that writer/director James Gunn isn’t done with the Marvel universe just yet. In recent years, Gunn has hopped over to DC to helm The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker, both of which allowed the filmmaker to shake off the confines of a PG-13 certificate and embrace the unrestrained violence, maturity, and toilet humor of an R-rating.

And it seems a lot of folks out there would love to see Gunn get the opportunity to direct an R-rated project in the MCU. Redditor exposezd got fans talking about this topic over on the Marvel Studios subreddit, asking everyone to name their dream R-rated Marvel movie that would be perfectly suited to Gunn’s demented sensibilities.

One strong suggestion was the Great Lakes Avengers, a ramshackle team of goofy heroes that has Gunn written all over it.

Alternatively, Gunn could have some fun with Canada’s own superhero group, Alpha Flight.

A Gunn take on X-Men villains the Hellfire Club would be a hell of a good time, too.

But most seem to agree that the best fit for Gunn would be the Squadron Supreme, essentially Marvel’s parody of DC’s Justice League. We already know he loves to poke fun at Superman and co. thanks to the League’s hilarious Peacemaker cameo.

Elsewhere, some are wondering if Gunn would actually want to do another R-rated ensemble flick.

Then again, Gunn appears to be very comfortable as the king of irreverent superhero teams.

As one commenter mentions, however, Gunn has indicated that he might be partnering with DC full-time from now on and is putting Marvel behind him. So fans may want to cherish Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 once it hits theaters next May, as well as The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, streaming on Disney Plus this December.