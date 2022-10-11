MCU fans look into their crystal ball and see a fantastic wedding in ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’

Fans’ minds are racing ahead when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is what tends to happen when you have a lull between movies.

With the introduction of the Fantastic Four into the MCU in Phase Six, we will finally see the romantic pairing that is Reed Richards, and Susan Storm. Now, some are thinking that one of the upcoming Avengers films would be the perfect place to see the couple tie the knot.

However, this thought may be a bit premature, as we have no idea how we will be introduced to the Fantastic Four and where they are in their superhero journey. Similar to how the franchise handled the introduction of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, Kevin Feige has confirmed it won’t be an origin story, with audiences having seen it twice in the 2005 and 2015 versions. So as of yet, we don’t know whether or not the couple will be together when they make their debut.

We have already seen a variant of Mr. Fantastic, played by fan-favorite John Krasinski, in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Earth-838 variant told Wanda that he had a wife and children just before she turned him into string cheese. We are never told who Earth-838’s Reed’s wife is, though, so it is unclear whether he was with Sue or not.

One fan on Reddit posted their own thoughts on whether or not we will see a wedding, believing that it would be a good time to have one where all the superheroes that gather for the Avengers movies will be in attendance. They also add that it would contrast well with the end of the Infinity Saga which had everyone gather for Tony’s funeral, a more somber affair than a wedding.

If it does fall at the end of Avengers: Secret Wars, when the group has successfully defeated Kang, this user thinks a variant of Kang just showing up and chilling in the background would be hilarious.

It brought nostalgia back for those who watched The Incredibles.

Fantastic Four fans would be thrilled to see this happen.

Superhero gatherings allow the audience to see their favorite superheroes just chill and act like normal people, like in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

This user is lamenting the fact we didn’t get an Iron Man wedding. Maybe a Fantastic Four wedding could make up for that loss?

Though some feel it’s unnecessary and can be skipped.

Responding to some posts that state they will already be married when we meet them, this user reminds them that we still have no idea how and when they will be introduced.

Though it would be very cool to see all the superheroes gathering to actually celebrate rather than mourn, there will be some people that will definitely be missed, Stan Lee and Jack Kirby will not be there to crash the wedding.

As with many of these Reddit threads that discuss the future of characters in the MCU, this is all just speculative as Feige has padlocked shut the mouths of anyone who might know anything to do with what is in store. A wedding would be fun though, and cement Marvel’s most famous family in the MCU.