Yesterday brought a new full-length trailer for upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, one that further illuminated the driving force of the plot, doubled down on the mystical and fantastical elements, and highlighted that we haven’t seen anything like this from the world’s biggest franchise before.

While the broad strokes of the plot are ultimately very familiar, and we’ve seen Kevin Feige’s outfit tackle the notion of a hero at odds with the father figure in their life that initially turns their back on destiny before ultimately embracing it just in time for the climactic third act showdown on many occasions already, the visuals and focus on martial arts action with lashings of effects-driven superhero cinema will see Destin Daniel Cretton’s effort stand out among the pack.

Naturally, MCU fans had a lot to say about the latest glimpse at Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

AN OVERSIZED ANIMAL, A BIG ASS DRAGON, THE RETURN OF ABOMINATION AND SOME CRAZY COLOURFUL RING BATTLE THING YEAH, I LOVE #ShangChi ALREADY pic.twitter.com/5htzuCrRlZ — . (@zeeshan_alm) June 25, 2021

THE TEN RINGS, DRAGONS, ABOMINATION RETURNING, VISUALS?? this is what you get for underestimating #shangchi yeah… pic.twitter.com/bSHi0ui892 — SHANG CHI DAY (@photonsblast) June 25, 2021

#ShangChi MCU twitter freaking out about the Abomination, possible She-Hulk tie-ins, and THE IMPLICATIONS while I'm over here like but Michelle Yeoh though pic.twitter.com/MjPOwv32Qt — Haze (@EightEighthsSan) June 25, 2021

ABOMINATION vs WONG is the last thing I expected to see in #ShangChi but GIVE IT TO ME NOW! pic.twitter.com/riuJuOS6hN — DR Movie News 📽 (@DRMovieNews1) June 25, 2021

ABOMINATION VS WONG??? HELLO??? WHAT THE FUCK?????? 😳😳😳😳 This movie is going to be craaaazy 🤯🤯 #ShangChi pic.twitter.com/1vB0nSDKHZ — Shruti Rao (@shrutiraoart) June 25, 2021

#shangchi this going to be a top ten mcu movie pic.twitter.com/fpIReYojnN — lj-buckys sidepiece (@winterwidowxl) June 25, 2021

LOOK AT THEM VISUALS, IM EXCITED FOR THIS MOVIE AAAAAA #ShangChi pic.twitter.com/hiqrNuQi15 — lengleng | LOKI ‎४ (@moonchildloki) June 25, 2021

the movie hasn’t even came out yet and it already has some of the best visuals in the entire mcu #ShangChi pic.twitter.com/UwvxJWZ7Wd — A! ʚ♡⃛ɞ (@etervnaIs) June 25, 2021

Producer Jonathan Schwartz teased a few months back that the wushu-inspired epic would have the best action the MCU has ever seen, which is big talk when you consider Shang-Chi is the 25th feature length installment in the long-running series. There’s even a couple of deep cuts from Marvel lore thrown in for good measure, with Tim Roth’s Abomination throwing down in a cage match as part of the underground fight tournament, and the dragon lurking underwater may well be revealed as Fin Fang Foom.

All told, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings looks like a unique and hugely promising movie for the MCU, and we’re guaranteed at least one more trailer before it hits theaters on September 3rd.