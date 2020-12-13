Tim Roth Breaks The Silence On His Return As Abomination In She-Hulk

In shocking news that nobody saw coming after she publicly denied the reports, Tatiana Maslany was officially confirmed to be headlining Disney Plus show She-Hulk months after the news first broke. Mark Ruffalo was also announced as part of the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe series, and based on the studio’s apparent desire to base Phase Four around a lot of torch-passing, Jennifer Walters could end the first season as the franchise’s premiere gamma-irradiated superhero.

A leaked casting call teased as much by hinting the character would go on to become a key member of the Avengers, but the most surprising reveal surrounding She-Hulk was the return of Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky. Marvel have almost completely ignored The Incredible Hulk in the dozen years since it was released, bar a fleeting reference by Bruce in The Avengers to breaking Harlem and the reintroduction of William Hurt’s Thaddeus Ross in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Roth didn’t leave much of an impression in Louis Letterier’s blockbuster, but that wasn’t through any fault of his own. Abomination’s arc followed the standard ‘villain is an evil mirror version of the hero’ route we’ve seen countless times before in the comic book genre, and by the third act he wasn’t even required as his hulking CGI alter ego took center stage. Roth broke the silence on his return with a social media post, which you can check out below.

The last we saw of Emil Blonsky, he was being taken into custody by General Ross’s forces, so he’s presumably spent the entire time in prison for his crimes. She-Hulk‘s title heroine also happens to be lawyer specializing in superhero cases, so the plot could potentially follow her trying to keep him behind bars, where he’ll escape and end up getting taken down the old fashioned way instead.