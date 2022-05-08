MCU fans more confident than ever that ‘Secret Wars’ is on the way

Ever since the dawn of Phase Four, 'Secret Wars' has been pinpointed as the next Avengers-level event.

Naturally, the spoilery ins and outs of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be discussed below.

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe isn’t technically obligated to introduce an overarching big bad that necessitates several major crossovers before culminating in an epic event the size of Avengers: Endgame, it certainly looks as though Phase Four is on the way to replicating the Infinity Saga model, with fans having long since pinpointed Secret Wars as the eventual destination.

Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror is the latest Thanos-level threat, and his expositional introduction in Loki‘s season 1 finale indicated that the time traveling warlord has an innumerable number of variants from various pocket realities that can show up anywhere at any time, especially now that He Who Remains is out of the picture.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness took the idea and ran with it, dropping in all sorts of surprise cameos, alternate versions of Benedict Cumberbatch’s title hero, comic book mumbo jumbo about crossing the divide between worlds, and plenty more besides.

Now that audiences have been checking out Sam Raimi’s sequel in their droves, the hype for Secret Wars has just been ratcheted up another notch or 10.

Gotta stay alive long enough to see Secret Wars adapted in live action on the big screen pic.twitter.com/kGY4eiQWLY — i’m him (@_312DARIUS) May 7, 2022

-Dr.Strange is just as much a Wanda vision sequel as it is a Dr. Strange sequel

-Wanda pegs Thor no question

-this movie doesn’t have a lot of cameos, all that was spoiled unfortunately

– multiple hints to a secret wars movie

-the plot fast but not rushed, it’s a horror movie pic.twitter.com/MCB3NWkTcD — JustHuge469 (@Justhuge469) May 6, 2022

Spoilers for Multiverse of Madness:

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

They are 1000% leading up to a Secret Wars movie. They talked about Incursions and universes dying and shit that it's obvious that they're starting to lead up to a Secret Wars movie and I'm hyped! — Thomas Smithers (@_ThomasSmithers) May 7, 2022

Mini Spoiler

.

.

.

.

.

.



After watching #MultiversOfMadness I can believe that secret Wars is coming soon #marvel pic.twitter.com/84N29DDSca — Migs Spector (@TriniDudeMigs) May 7, 2022

Me in a few years time: “They adapting Secret Wars to the MCU without Doctor Doom you can’t do that” pic.twitter.com/tgHNzpZGzv — Putruck – he/they 🏳️‍⚧️ (@BigPutruck) May 7, 2022

Step 1: Avengers: Time Runs Out



Step 2: Avengers: Secret Wars — Charlie Schneider (@AwesomEmergency) May 7, 2022

Spoilers for #DoctorStrange

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

Secret Wars is probably going to be about the incursion Doctor Strange apparently caused at the end of Multiverse Of Madness. — EamonnMooreArt (@EamonnMooreArt) May 8, 2022

Feige said Phase 4 will not feature an avengers team up. Phase 4 is simply a reset and introducing those who may be leading the franchise in Phases 5 and 6. The ground work is being laid for those connecting threads that now seem to be leading to Secret Wars. — TerrelLism (@trell8301) May 8, 2022

Phase Four has been fairly disjointed so far compared to the Infinity Saga, with the likes of Eternals and Moon Knight operating more independently of the mythos at large than Hawkeye and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but it’ll all dovetail together eventually, whether Secret Wars marks the finish line or not.