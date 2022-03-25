MCU fans mourn the original ‘Doctor Strange 2’ release date

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will see its titular hero traversing different dimensions, but Marvel fans are currently wishing they could do the same — so they could hop over to a universe where the movie came out today, as originally intended. While, in this reality, we have to wait six more weeks for the Benedict Cumberbatch-starring sequel to get here, in some other Earth out there in the multiverse, the film hit theaters this March 25.

Thanks to the continuing effects of the pandemic, Marvel Studios has had to reshuffle its Phase Four schedule multiple times, with Doctor Strange 2 being one of the productions that’s been delayed more than once. At one stage, however, this Friday would’ve been the day when MCU lovers around the globe got to witness what promises to be a truly epic event movie.

So, with nothing better to do with their time, fans are mourning the loss of this original release date today on social media.

‘Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness’ was originally going to be released today, March 25, 2022 😔 #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/U2zk8nVm2G — THEHEROSOURCE (@theherosource) March 25, 2022

We should have all been watching doctor strange multiverse of madness today 🥲 — 69springrolls ᱬ The Scarlet Bitch (@pari_fa_sho) March 25, 2022

// Doctor Strange in the multi verse of madness would've been released today if it wasn't delayed. 😭 pic.twitter.com/zfoe3zeZH0 — ٍ (@JchnnyGargcno) March 25, 2022

The pain is real.

Doctor Strange and the multiverse of madness was supposed to come out today. pic.twitter.com/Qs3VfxrMCH — Kristina (@dratinipatronus) March 25, 2022

We’re all Wanda today.

doctor strange in the multiverse of madness would’ve released today #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/cps6HQbcKl — zach (@civiIswar) March 25, 2022

*Sad witch crying*

doctor strange multiverse of madness was supposed to release today pic.twitter.com/lBPG6Dfpu2 — sabrina saw batman (@visiondarling) March 25, 2022

On the other hand, some are looking on the “glass half-full” side of things and are seeing the positives in the hold-up.

We could've gotten Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness today and known all the secrets they're hiding in this movie. But I'm glad they pushed it back to touch up on the VFX and possibly add more secrets and cool moments 👀 pic.twitter.com/ncovjmqrlm — ry (@ryan_reflects) March 25, 2022

And it’s worth pointing out that March 25 wasn’t even the very first release date Doctor Strange 2 had, with Marvel initially set to drop it on Nov. 5, 2021.

As one fan points out above, though, it probably is for the best that Marvel pushed back its due date as director Sam Raimi and his production team have been tweaking the film right up until the last minute to make it as good as can be, with Cumberbatch revealing that reshoots are still underway (or, at least, they were earlier this month). The upside of this is that it should be cinch to keep spoilers a secret as they’ll be no time for them to leak out.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness finally enters cinemas on May 6.