Marvel Is Over Party Trends On Twitter As MCU Fans Rebel

Just when you thought cancel culture couldn’t get any more ludicrous, the latest online campaign of negativity is targeting the Marvel Cinematic Universe for… reasons. It isn’t quite clear why fans have suddenly decided to turn on the biggest and most popular franchise in the business, and based on some of the reactions to the Marvel Is Over Party hashtag, Twitter doesn’t know, either.

Much of it seems to be nothing more than impatience, with a lot of people unhappy that last weekend’s DC FanDome revealed a ton of new information surrounding Warner Bros.’ upcoming slate of comic book blockbusters like Zack Snyder’s Justice League, The Suicide Squad, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, Black Adam and The Batman, while Marvel Studios have maintained radio silence for months.

Well, they dropped the ‘The’ from Eternals, but that clearly isn’t enough to keep the fans happy. Some of them want full-length trailers for the newly-rebranded sci-fi epic and WandaVision, others want a trailer and an official release date for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and quite a few are just jumping on the bandwagon for kicks, as you can see below.

Look, we all know these very same fans are going to show up on opening day for the entirety of Phases Four and Five, and throwing a tantrum because Kevin Feige isn’t giving away his plans for the Marvel Cinematic Universe all at once is a bizarre approach to take. There’s even some more backlash being thrown in the direction of Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, but at the end of the day, the #MarvelIsOverParty campaign will blow over and more than likely be forgotten about completely by the time next week rolls around.

