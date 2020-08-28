Marvel Is Over Party Trends On Twitter As MCU Fans Rebel

Just when you thought cancel culture couldn’t get any more ludicrous, the latest online campaign of negativity is targeting the Marvel Cinematic Universe for… reasons. It isn’t quite clear why fans have suddenly decided to turn on the biggest and most popular franchise in the business, and based on some of the reactions to the Marvel Is Over Party hashtag, Twitter doesn’t know, either.

Much of it seems to be nothing more than impatience, with a lot of people unhappy that last weekend’s DC FanDome revealed a ton of new information surrounding Warner Bros.’ upcoming slate of comic book blockbusters like Zack Snyder’s Justice League, The Suicide Squad, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, Black Adam and The Batman, while Marvel Studios have maintained radio silence for months.

Well, they dropped the ‘The’ from Eternals, but that clearly isn’t enough to keep the fans happy. Some of them want full-length trailers for the newly-rebranded sci-fi epic and WandaVision, others want a trailer and an official release date for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and quite a few are just jumping on the bandwagon for kicks, as you can see below.

Easily the worse movie in the entire mcu since thor the dark world #marvelisoverparty pic.twitter.com/YuWiP2mZfC — Mega_Voyager (@MegaV0yager) August 27, 2020

#marvelisoverparty maybe if you didnt kill characters for shock value pic.twitter.com/Cl0nmc2TAy — ً (@caprgers) August 27, 2020

Maybe you should not have canceled Ed Brisson’s Ghost Rider #marvelisoverparty — Nikki Marie (@NikkiMa87182587) August 28, 2020

I’ve been scrolling through the #marvelisoverparty hashtag for 10 minutes and have yet to figure out why marvel is over. pic.twitter.com/DbmQdo1qy1 — BTS + multi #BlackLivesMatter (@hot_lattae) August 27, 2020

#marvelisoverparty maybe if you dropped the Eternals trailer? or the F&TWS trailer? or the WandaVision trailer? pic.twitter.com/uVBDY7RAk8 — shrish is feige's #1 stan ‎⧗ (@mcushrish) August 27, 2020

#marvelisoverparty maybe if they hadn't k worded 3 of their best characterspic.twitter.com/OWusKEwA1g — fio (@notheprevengers) August 27, 2020

maybe if you'd given them more screen time this wouldn't be trending #marvelisoverparty pic.twitter.com/d8tJ9QJGnH — Spain but the “S” is silent (@pedroscake) August 27, 2020

You can infer, from the fact that #marvelisoverparty is trending and no one really knows why, that cancel culture is a stupid as fuck mentality to take on and anyone who participates in shutting down others for no reason is more deplorable than what they're canceling. — Loki 🔞 (@JadedLoki) August 27, 2020

#marvelisoverparty

ive been scrolling for good amount of time i can't still find the reason. pic.twitter.com/1uZeIBKQsA — 𝚊𝚕𝚎𝚡 (@fluffydinooo) August 28, 2020

bring her back and maybe we’ll reconsider x #marvelisoverparty pic.twitter.com/JeqsFFzneW — whitney ⧖☽ (@natsmoonlight) August 27, 2020

#marvelisoverparty this is why I switched to DC pic.twitter.com/XDgF31pVmG — Addlepated simpleton (@Tallassnoke) August 27, 2020

#marvelisoverparty maybe if y’all casted dylan o’brien as peter parker instead of tom holland pic.twitter.com/CL9DIEhAeX — faith (@ANAKlNZ) August 27, 2020

#marvelisoverparty good let it die 🖤🖤 anyways stan DC pic.twitter.com/iSp90o2oym — 𖤐ᴀᴋᴜᴍᴀ𖤐 (@LuxTheAwoo) August 28, 2020

why was #marvelisoverparty trending for a split second there

bro what

i’m concerned

what happened pic.twitter.com/YUqpJe4Eor — ✨𝙻𝚞𝚌𝚊 𝚂𝚝𝚊𝚗𝚜 𝙷𝚘𝚙✨ ☯︎𝕆𝕗𝕗𝕝𝕚𝕟𝕖☯︎︎ (@LucarioTweets36) August 28, 2020

wow #marvelisoverparty made me think i was in 2017 and my favorite game series just died pic.twitter.com/ij1YHfHi0y — ship¹⁰⁴ • in the fgc (fall guys community) (@shippermaycry) August 27, 2020

Look, we all know these very same fans are going to show up on opening day for the entirety of Phases Four and Five, and throwing a tantrum because Kevin Feige isn’t giving away his plans for the Marvel Cinematic Universe all at once is a bizarre approach to take. There’s even some more backlash being thrown in the direction of Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel, but at the end of the day, the #MarvelIsOverParty campaign will blow over and more than likely be forgotten about completely by the time next week rolls around.