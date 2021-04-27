Home / movies

MCU Fans Roast ESPN For Confusing Avengers: Infinity War With Endgame

By 7 mins ago
x

Like your middle-aged relative trying to name-drop things you like in order to appear cool and relevant, ESPN decided to use Avengers: Endgame as a reference point for a recent tweet to mark two years since the former highest-grossing movie of all-time was released, and fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were quick to call them out for the faux pas.

Based on the image alone, a lot of work was put into the seemingly innocuous post from a graphic design perspective at least, but apparently nobody bothered to check if the facts were on point. As most people would surely know by now given that Infinity War and Endgame combined to earn almost $5 billion at the box office, it was the former that saw the Avengers reduced to dust, with the latter focusing on restoring the balance after Thanos had erased half of all life with one click of his fingers.

Unsurprisingly, MCU enthusiasts weren’t going to let such a blatant disregard for the storyline behind two of the most lucrative blockbusters in the history of cinema go unanswered, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

Avengers: Endgame Behind The Scenes Photos
1 of 23
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

Spare a poor thought for the guy in ESPN’s marketing department who did a great job on mocking up the image in question, only to see it roasted to within an inch of its life when it was posted online. Getting such major details wrong about a big name franchise is a dangerous game in the world of social media these days, and you can guarantee the Disney-owned channel is going to consult Wikipedia at the very least before making any further references to the either Avengers: Infinity War or Endgame again.

Source: ComicBook.com

Tags: ,
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...