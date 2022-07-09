MCU fans share musings and memes after ‘Captain America 4’ finds a director

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s approach to long-from storytelling showed its best and worst sides over the course of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s six episodes, which culminated in Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson stepping into the star-spangled breach to assume the mantle of Captain America from Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers.

Of course, anyone to have seen Avengers: Endgame (which was pretty much everyone based on the money it made at the box office) knew that this is where things were headed anyway, leading to questions as to why we needed six hours of storytelling to get to a destination that had been signposted already.

On the other side of the coin, it was great to see Mackie and Sebastian Stan’s bromance given room to breathe, Baron Zemo seized his moment in the spotlight, and Wyatt Russell’s John Walker gave audiences a villain they love to hate, without even mentioning the beginning of the trail of breadcrumbs that will probably lead to Thunderbolts.

Now that Mackie’s standalone Captain America movie has found a director in The Cloverfield Paradox‘s Julius Onah, it didn’t take long for an assortment of varied reactions to begin making their way online.

BREAKING: Captain America to star in Captain America 4 https://t.co/2jN75FCC6h — Coy Jandreau (@CoyJandreau) July 8, 2022

What's amusing about the headlines exclaiming that Anthony Mackie is playing Captain America in CAPTAIN AMERICA 4 is that ENDGAME ended with most folks assuming he was about to assume the mantle and then FALCON & THE WINTER SOLDIER wasted five hours to get to that same point. — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) July 8, 2022

When you find out the director of Captain America 4 directed Cloverfield Paradox pic.twitter.com/Xmsx9G9Pyj — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) July 8, 2022

Julius Onah will sadly first be looked at for his film Cloverfield Paradox… (not a good movie) but if you haven’t seen LUCE yet… give that a shot it’s an incredible film & I’m ready to tell you that this is actually an excellent pick for Captain America 4 Bring it on https://t.co/RSuhOED93h — Zach Pope (@popetheking) July 8, 2022

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Poster Showcases New Captain America 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

People, I doubt Kevin Feige picked Julius Onah to direct Captain America 4 because of The Cloverfield Paradox. The guy made Luce in 2019 and was well received. Stop having a limited view of directors over something like that. And that goes for Film Twitter and MCU fans. — SJWJamesBond Wants Nazis Banned ︽✵︽ Agent of GIRL (@mvbrat91) July 8, 2022

Let’s not forget that The Cloverfield Paradox wasn’t meant to be a Colverfield movie. JJ Abrams forced rewrites and connections midway through production. Julius Onah and Oren Uziel’s actual movie would’ve been very different.



So yeah I’m excited for Captain America 4. pic.twitter.com/sPlJiDvizj — ⭐️Hernandy For Wonder Man⭐️ (@Pollos_Hernandy) July 9, 2022

Getting the guy who directed The Cloverfield Paradox to direct Captain America 4 is not exactly giving me a lot of confidence… pic.twitter.com/nzClZCbb3K — The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) July 8, 2022

Julius Onah directing Captain America 4 isn't giving me the confidence I want… HIs movie rack record hasn't been soo good BUT I want to be hopeful he would strike gold with this, I mean Captain America without Chris' Rodgers is already a hard one to sell for so many people — Ifrit Ibinwalid (@IMorikwe) July 9, 2022

With a star, director, and writing team in place, we could be hearing even more from Captain America 4 at San Diego Comic-Con, where Marvel Studios is returning for the first time in three years, and is widely expected to blow the roof off Hall H through a cavalcade of earth-shattering announcements, reveals, and surprise guests.