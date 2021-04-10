Home / tv

MCU Fans Troll Justice League After They Get The Zemo Cut In Less Than A Week

By 43 mins ago
x

The Marvel vs. DC rivalry has been a staple of the comic book fandom for decades, and things have only escalated since both companies launched their respective shared cinematic universes. Despite what social media may tell you, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with being a fan of both, but The Falcon and the Winter Solider responding to an online campaign in record quick time has roused the trolls.

After Zemo’s sweet dance moves stole the show and generated the biggest talking point after the third episode, MCU fans hopped onto Twitter and got #ReleaseTheZemoCut trending worldwide. 24 hours later and Marvel Studios obliged, dropping a one-hour video of the Captain America: Civil War villain getting down in a Madripoor nightclub.

Naturally, Marvel enthusiasts have been rubbing it in the face of the DCEU campaigners who spent almost four years waiting for Zack Snyder’s Justice League to become a reality, and you can check out some of the reactions below.

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Photo Shows Off Sam And Bucky's Costumes
1 of 2
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

Obviously it’s an apples to oranges comparison when the Snyder Cut was a four-hour epic that required $70 million to finish the visual effects, get remastered into an IMAX-friendly aspect ratio, add a brand new scene for the epilogue and generally be torn apart and rebuilt from the ground up, while the Zemo Cut is a loop of a guy throwing some shapes.

That being said, it’s no surprise that MCU fans have sought to fan the flames online to try and poke the bear when the HBO Max exclusive has been dominating the cultural conversation for the last three weeks, and the The Falcon and the Winter Soldier hasn’t spawned any water cooler conversation to the same sort of degree. At least, until Captain America killed a guy in the street.

Source: EpicStream

Tags: ,
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...