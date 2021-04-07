ReleaseTheZemoCut Trends As Falcon And The Winter Soldier Fans Demand More Zemo

While it was no surprise to many that Zemo returned in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, what wasn’t expected was how he was portrayed. Instead of the vengeance-fuelled sociopath last seen in Captain America: Civil War, he was now allowed some semblance of personality, one moment of which has fans clamoring for more.

Episode 3, “Power Broker,” sees Bucky reluctantly break Zemo out of prison to enlist his help against the Flag-Smashers by identifying who recreated the super soldier serum and locate the titular crime lord. Events see them in a nightclub in the proverbial wretched hive of Madripoor, where a second and a half shot of Zemo dancing garnered more attention than anything else in the entire episode, including the reappearance of Sharon Carter. And after Daniel Brühl mentioned that there’s more footage of the scene, a hashtag of #ReleaseTheZemoCut has cropped up because of course it has.

There is a longer cut of Zemo dancing in the club in #TheFalconAndTheWinterSoldier says EW So ok…. I’ll start it….#releasethezemocut pic.twitter.com/Nl3qAAcZLs — The Cosmic Wonder | Warren (@CosmicWarren13) April 6, 2021

on his knees.. was zemo shaking ass? #releasethezemocut i need to see bucky and sam’s reactions pic.twitter.com/9HGkoM8Jze — rina lucid (@rinalucid) April 6, 2021

I can’t believe there’s more footage of Zemo dancing just lying around at marvel’s studios… RELEASE THE FULL CUT COWARDS @MarvelStudios #ReleaseTheZemoCut pic.twitter.com/C14hI1Iu3Q — lib loves the bad batch 🤍 (@zemoscurl) April 6, 2021

I think we all deserve the full Zemo version of dance #ReleaseTheZemoCut pic.twitter.com/p4polWkiEJ — D🐛 (@Dianadlms01) April 7, 2021

dearest Marvel Studios i will sit through 4 hours of dancing Zemo #ReleaseTheZemoCut #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/uK1Pxlx4Pn — CinemaListed.com (@CinemaListed) April 7, 2021

#ReleaseTheZemoCut me if i don’t get to see the full zemo dance scene pic.twitter.com/XsKCu5btOS — bethany (@riverzmoonlight) April 7, 2021

It needs to be said that a majority of #ReleaseThe[MediocreFilm’sDirector]Cut demands that appear following the astounding revelation that more action has been shot for a project than made it into the finished product are merely fans cluelessly asking for a workprint of a movie and thinking it a viable alternative thanks to Zack Snyder fanboys whining for over three years and apparently nobody understanding the purpose of editing.

In this case, though, it’s folks enamored by the goofy moment and wanting to see more of it, rather than a request to spend tens of millions of dollars to fully realize something that also totally already exists and is completely finished, honest.

Given the passionate outpouring, hopefully Disney will release an extended version of the scene featuring more of Zemo’s moves as an extra for fans of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, if for no other reason than so that the dad dancing can be experienced in its full glory.