Home / tv

#ReleaseTheZemoCut Trends As Falcon And The Winter Soldier Fans Demand More Zemo

By 11 mins ago
x

While it was no surprise to many that Zemo returned in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, what wasn’t expected was how he was portrayed. Instead of the vengeance-fuelled sociopath last seen in Captain America: Civil War, he was now allowed some semblance of personality, one moment of which has fans clamoring for more.

Episode 3, “Power Broker,” sees Bucky reluctantly break Zemo out of prison to enlist his help against the Flag-Smashers by identifying who recreated the super soldier serum and locate the titular crime lord. Events see them in a nightclub in the proverbial wretched hive of Madripoor, where a second and a half shot of Zemo dancing garnered more attention than anything else in the entire episode, including the reappearance of Sharon Carter. And after Daniel Brühl mentioned that there’s more footage of the scene, a hashtag of #ReleaseTheZemoCut has cropped up because of course it has.

Marvel Drops A Batch Of New Images From The Falcon And The Winter Solider
1 of 10
  

Click to skip

  • MORE FROM THE WEB

Click to zoom 

It needs to be said that a majority of #ReleaseThe[MediocreFilm’sDirector]Cut demands that appear following the astounding revelation that more action has been shot for a project than made it into the finished product are merely fans cluelessly asking for a workprint of a movie and thinking it a viable alternative thanks to Zack Snyder fanboys whining for over three years and apparently nobody understanding the purpose of editing.

In this case, though, it’s folks enamored by the goofy moment and wanting to see more of it, rather than a request to spend tens of millions of dollars to fully realize something that also totally already exists and is completely finished, honest.

Given the passionate outpouring, hopefully Disney will release an extended version of the scene featuring more of Zemo’s moves as an extra for fans of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, if for no other reason than so that the dad dancing can be experienced in its full glory.

Tags:
Comment

MORE NEWS FROM THE WEB

All Posts
Loading more posts...