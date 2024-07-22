‘Another Andrew Tate pupil?’: Woman’s date takes an offensive turn when man demonstrates precisely why he’s still single

The dating scene is rough for everyone nowadays, but especially for women. More than ever, men are unafraid to voice their backward views on gender roles, forcing everyone around them to hear about it.

It doesn’t matter if you’re minding your business online or on a first date, some men will take offense to women living their lives and doing what they want with their bodies. Social media, unfortunately, is a cesspool for these types of stories, and Taylor Watson’s video is a prime example. On June 16, the TikTok star posted a short clip taken during a date, in which she tiredly listened to a man claim that a woman’s value decreases with each man she sleeps with. Yeah… that went over about as well as you can imagine.

Instead of leaving immediately, though, Watson attempted to reason with her date. She called him out on the double standard of thinking it’s fine for men to have a high body count, but not women, and the result is just insanely sad. The man proceeded to explain that it’s just “the way things have always been” (what an argument) and affirmed that feminism is “bullsh*t” because it encourages women to degrade themselves. When Watson finally decides she’s had enough, the man finishes off his rant by accusing her of having a high body count. Good luck finding someone to date you after that, pal.

As you can probably guess, folks reacted to Watson’s TikTok with a mix of disbelief (“Please tell me this is staged”) and disgust. “The MINUTE I hear the words ‘high value’ it’s a wrap for me,” one woman commented, while another ironically pointed out how “waving all those flags on date #1 is super effective.” “Another Andrew Tate pupil?” one person questioned, highlighting how the man in the video perfectly embodies the influencer’s brand of misogyny.

Unfortunately, the folks hoping that the video was staged were proven wrong the following day, when Watson posted a follow-up. In the second TikTok, she shares the messages she received from her date after posting the original video. Instead of apologizing for his behavior, though, the man digs himself into a bigger hole by doubling down on his accusations.

Learning that Watson’s TikTok is real just goes to show how dire things are right now, as people like Andrew Tate aid the spread of misogynistic views and behaviors, especially among young people. According to an analysis by the Center for Countering Digital Hate, in 2022 there were over 100 TikTok accounts actively promoting Tate’s content, and per King’s College London, one in five men between the ages of 16 and 29 who have heard of the influencer say they have a favorable view of him.

This is concerning data for women, but if there’s one positive thing to take from all of this, it’s that men are getting more and more upfront about their ludicrous expectations. Knowing what you’re signing up for gives you the chance to tap out before you get invested, so walk away and don’t look back, ladies.

