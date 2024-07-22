‘He can’t be trusted’: Prince Harry not allowed to be alone with ‘vulnerable’ King Charles after snub from ‘secret meeting’ with Prince William

If Prince Harry were a meme he’d be that GIF of Conan O’Brien desperately clawing at the window from the outside, wishing he could be a part of whatever he’s missing out on within. It was the Duke of Sussex’s own decision to quit the Royal life back in 2020, of course, but all the signs are pointing to him growing more and more homesick the longer King Charles and Prince William refuse to extend an olive branch.

Recommended Videos

In the latest sign that relations between the two halves of the fractured family are just as frosty as ever, it’s being claimed that the one-on-one conversation between father and son that could be just the thing to reunite the Royals is actually forbidden from happening. By orders of Charles’ wife and Harry’s stepmom, Queen Camilla herself.

Royal commentator Angela Levin alleged to GB News that the Queen Consort has enforced a ban on Charles’ youngest son from meeting with him alone during his current illness — although the somewhat startling decision does seem to have been born out of love. For Charles, not Harry, to be clear.

“Queen Camilla will not let Harry talk alone to his father,” Levin stated. “He can’t be trusted. I think King Charles is vulnerable. He might say something about his health.”

Well, it’s fair to say that the topic of the king’s health likely would come up if Harry did reconvene with his father, seeing as a son would obviously want to know how his dad is doing, but that’s besides the point. It seems the Royals have been coming up with excuses to keep Harry at arm’s length for a long time now. The entire duration of Charles’ reign, to be precise.

King Charles left Prince Harry out of all-important secret Royal meeting to avoid “distractions”

Photos by Chris Jackson/Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

King Charles started his time on the throne as he meant to continue, as it turns out he excluded his youngest son from his all-important first meeting as ruling monarch.

According to Royal expert and author Robert Hardman’s book, Charles III: New King. New Court: The Inside Story (via The Mirror), Charles arranged a top-secret rendezvous with his eldest, Prince William, in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death in 2022. Hardman writes that the new king needed to have “vital but discreet discussions” with William, who was now the next heir to the crown.

Harry was never invited to take part in these discussions, however, as it’s said that “Charles III needed a clear head and no distractions.” The thinking seems to be that, as a major reconciliation would’ve needed to be addressed between father and sons before getting down to the business at hand, it was deemed prudent to simply keep Harry out of the loop. Especially as Charles and William were aware he was preparing to release his soon-to-be controversial memoir, Spare, in January 2023.

“This was clearly not an occasion for an opening up of hearts and minds with Prince Harry, particularly if he was still taking notes for his forthcoming book,” Hardman explains.

One day, maybe Harry will be invited back to these top-secret meetings or even allowed to actually meet his father face-to-face, but for the moment it’s more like he’s Conan O’Brien’s younger brother than William’s (I guess they do both have red hair).

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy