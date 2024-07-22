Shocking 'Deadpool & Wolverine' cameo Meghan Markle threatened to 'damage' the Royal family Donald Trump Joe Biden 'The Boys' season 4 finale
Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Prince Harry and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend the Gurkha 200 Pageant at the Royal Hospital Chelsea on June 9, 2015 in London, England/Prince William of England looks on during the UEFA EURO 2024 final match between Spain and England at Olympiastadion on July 14, 2024 in Berlin, Germany
Photos by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images/Inaki Esnaola/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities
News

‘He can’t be trusted’: Prince Harry not allowed to be alone with ‘vulnerable’ King Charles after snub from ‘secret meeting’ with Prince William

Harry is still being left out in the cold, for the king's own good.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|

Published: Jul 22, 2024 08:56 am

If Prince Harry were a meme he’d be that GIF of Conan O’Brien desperately clawing at the window from the outside, wishing he could be a part of whatever he’s missing out on within. It was the Duke of Sussex’s own decision to quit the Royal life back in 2020, of course, but all the signs are pointing to him growing more and more homesick the longer King Charles and Prince William refuse to extend an olive branch.

Recommended Videos

In the latest sign that relations between the two halves of the fractured family are just as frosty as ever, it’s being claimed that the one-on-one conversation between father and son that could be just the thing to reunite the Royals is actually forbidden from happening. By orders of Charles’ wife and Harry’s stepmom, Queen Camilla herself.

Royal commentator Angela Levin alleged to GB News that the Queen Consort has enforced a ban on Charles’ youngest son from meeting with him alone during his current illness — although the somewhat startling decision does seem to have been born out of love. For Charles, not Harry, to be clear.

“Queen Camilla will not let Harry talk alone to his father,” Levin stated. “He can’t be trusted. I think King Charles is vulnerable. He might say something about his health.”

Well, it’s fair to say that the topic of the king’s health likely would come up if Harry did reconvene with his father, seeing as a son would obviously want to know how his dad is doing, but that’s besides the point. It seems the Royals have been coming up with excuses to keep Harry at arm’s length for a long time now. The entire duration of Charles’ reign, to be precise.

King Charles left Prince Harry out of all-important secret Royal meeting to avoid “distractions”

King Charles III and Prince William, Prince of Wales, pose for a photograph ahead of The Diplomatic Reception in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace on December 05, 2023/Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (wearing a Household Division regimental tie and medals including his Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order cross) attends The Invictus Games Foundation 10th Anniversary Service at St Paul's Cathedral on May 8, 2024 in London, England.
Photos by Chris Jackson/Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

King Charles started his time on the throne as he meant to continue, as it turns out he excluded his youngest son from his all-important first meeting as ruling monarch.

According to Royal expert and author Robert Hardman’s book, Charles III: New King. New Court: The Inside Story (via The Mirror), Charles arranged a top-secret rendezvous with his eldest, Prince William, in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death in 2022. Hardman writes that the new king needed to have “vital but discreet discussions” with William, who was now the next heir to the crown.

Harry was never invited to take part in these discussions, however, as it’s said that “Charles III needed a clear head and no distractions.” The thinking seems to be that, as a major reconciliation would’ve needed to be addressed between father and sons before getting down to the business at hand, it was deemed prudent to simply keep Harry out of the loop. Especially as Charles and William were aware he was preparing to release his soon-to-be controversial memoir, Spare, in January 2023.

“This was clearly not an occasion for an opening up of hearts and minds with Prince Harry, particularly if he was still taking notes for his forthcoming book,” Hardman explains.

One day, maybe Harry will be invited back to these top-secret meetings or even allowed to actually meet his father face-to-face, but for the moment it’s more like he’s Conan O’Brien’s younger brother than William’s (I guess they do both have red hair).

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'
twitter