Watch: Disney Releases The Zemo Cut After Falcon And The Winter Soldier Fans Demand It

Though it probably didn’t come as much of a surprise to anyone when Zemo returned in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier given that we knew he’d be showing up, what wasn’t expected was how the show chose to portray him. Indeed, gone was the vengeance-fuelled villain last seen in Captain America: Civil War, and the character was finally allowed some semblance of personality. That turned out to be a smart decision, too, as fans can’t wait to see more of him and in particular, one moment has them buzzing.

If you’ll recall, in episode 3 we see Bucky reluctantly break Zemo out of prison and eventually, they wind up in a nightclub in the proverbial wretched hive of Madripoor. It was an unremarkable scene in the grand scheme of things, but a quick shot of Zemo dancing has garnered a tremendous amount of attention. And after Daniel Brühl mentioned that there’s more footage of the moment in question, #ReleaseTheZemoCut began trending on Twitter – obviously.

Surprisingly enough, though, Disney has listened to the fans on this one and up above, you’ll find a glorious, 1-hour long video of the character doing his thing on the dance floor. And it also includes some never-before-seen footage, so you’ll certainly want to check it out, even if it’s been put on repeat to extend the length to the aforementioned 1-hour mark.

While this may not be exactly what fans had in mind when they demanded that Disney #ReleaseTheZemoCut, it’s still a nice little treat for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier viewers. One that’ll surely tide them over until the show returns with a new episode tomorrow, April 9th. Don’t miss it.