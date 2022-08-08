MCU fans share the coolest costumes that we didn’t see enough of

It might sound cynical, but it’s also very true that the reason why every major Marvel Cinematic Universe character gets a brand new costume every time we see them is so that Disney can churn out fresh merchandise to keep rolling in the massive profits brought by the biggest franchise on the planet on all fronts.

Chris Evans’ Captain America may have re-used his suit from The Winter Soldier in Avengers: Infinity War, but he went without a helmet and sported a beard, so the actor’s likeness was still there to be mined for more toys and other tie-ins. We’ve seen an eye-watering number of outfits in the MCU so far, then, but many of them didn’t get enough time in the spotlight.

At least, that’s according to the people of Reddit as part of the latest Marvel-driven discussion that’s seized the imagination, with fans listing the one-and-done duds that deserved to get more screentime than they got.

Go Behind The Scenes Of All Your Favorite MCU Films 1 of 54

Click to skip









































































































Click to zoom

Scarlet Witch’s first proper superhero outfit from the final episode of WandaVision got mere minutes before being replaced by an updated version in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, while hopefully Zemo’s more comic-accurate look will be a key part of Thunderbolts given that everyone’s expecting him to be one of the antihero blockbuster’s key players.

Take your pick from the dozens of armored variants seen during Iron Man 3‘s climactic showdown, Black Panther‘s original getup from Captain America: Civil War, and Thor’s briefly-spotted fur cape from Love and Thunder, all of which rank among the top-rated replies at the time of writing, and the conversation is still far from over.