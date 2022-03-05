‘WandaVision’ concept art shows Scarlet Witch costume designs

New concept art from WandaVision will give you a hard time deciding which alternate costume design Marvel should’ve gone with for Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first Disney Plus series ultimately turned out to be one of the franchise’s most important ventures, if not necessarily the most popular. The story also touched on why the heroine is one of the most important players in this interconnected narrative, if for nothing else besides her godlike and unrestrained powers.

Olsen’s character is returning in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as one of the main leads, essentially driving home the message that Wanda will be a key figure in Phase 4 and beyond.

Speaking of WandaVision, one of the more hype-fueling developments in the narrative involved the former half of the titular duo finally getting her comic-accurate costume. Of course, we wouldn’t say the design is a perfect replica, but it gets most of her apparel right, while also improving on several critical features.

The impending release of Marvel’s WandaVision: The Art of the Series, which takes readers on an illustrative journey of how sketch artists conceptualized the world design, reveals the evolution of costume design for the female Avenger. Below, you can check out some of the recently released preview pages from the book.

'WandaVision' Concept Art Reveals Alternate Costumes For Scarlet Witch 1 of 4

Click to skip





Click to zoom

It’s clear that Marvel Studios experimented with several unique design patterns, all underlining a certain aspect of Scarlet Witch. Though I think it’s safe to suggest that the final look, which was unveiled during the series finale, is the most richly colored and detailed costume of them all.

As mentioned earlier, Wanda will be back in the Doctor Strange sequel, set for release on May 6.