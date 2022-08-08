The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been coming together for more than a decade now and with each new movie, Marvel Studios has teased what’s next with a clever post-credits scene.

With 30 movies released since 2008, there has been a ton of different post-credits scenes shown and fans on Reddit have begun sharing their favorite ones.

While typically Marvel Studios use this moment after its film to open up what’s next to come, other times the post-credits scene has been used as a throwback comedic moment to a previous part of the film. On rare occasions, Marvel Studios has even used these moments to debut trailers for their upcoming films.

Given this variety, MCU fans have shared some surprising suggestions as their favorite post-credits scenes, but of course, there are still those epic universe-expanding moments weaved in.

Surprisingly, some fans mentioned Marvel’s newer TV offerings as their favorite post-credits scene offerings. Others mentioned shows from Marvel films outside of those crafted by Marvel Studios.

And as you’d expect, it wouldn’t be a Marvel thread without mentioning Sony’s latest attempt at building its universe of Marvel characters Morbius.

With the MCU expanding rapidly there isn’t going to be any shortage of post-credits action as we go forward into the multiverse. What we will see is anyone’s guess but perhaps these upcoming moments could knock off some of the previously mentioned fan favorites.

If you’re looking to reminisce on any of these post-credits moments most of them are available on YouTube to relive today.