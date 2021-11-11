MCU Fans Starting To Get Worried About Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
The Letitia Wright situation has become untenable in the eyes of many Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, even though the line in the sand between fact and speculation remains a little blurry.
What we do know is that production on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been shut down until early next year so that Wright can recover from the injury that’s kept her out of action. On top of that, reports have been making the rounds that the actress isn’t vaccinated, which could jeopardize the entire shoot given new health and safety rulings set to be put in place.
As a result, some supporters have been starting to fret about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever for a number of reasons, and you can check out some of the concerns among the fanbase below.
-
-
-
MORE FROM THE WEB
As the sequel to the highest-grossing non-Avengers movie in MCU history, which also landed an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture and garnered almost universal critical acclaim, expectations for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever were already through the roof, something writer and director Ryan Coogler is fully aware of, so it can’t be ideal for so much negativity to be swirling around the project, especially when it mostly falls on one person.