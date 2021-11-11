MCU Fans Starting To Get Worried About Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The Letitia Wright situation has become untenable in the eyes of many Marvel Cinematic Universe fans, even though the line in the sand between fact and speculation remains a little blurry.

What we do know is that production on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been shut down until early next year so that Wright can recover from the injury that’s kept her out of action. On top of that, reports have been making the rounds that the actress isn’t vaccinated, which could jeopardize the entire shoot given new health and safety rulings set to be put in place.

As a result, some supporters have been starting to fret about Black Panther: Wakanda Forever for a number of reasons, and you can check out some of the concerns among the fanbase below.

Current believable conspiracy theory I've discovered is Letitia Wright isn't injured that bad, but she's taking an extended break from filming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever because she's been given an ultimatum from Disney: get vaxxed or get fucked. I mean replaced. — Still Spooky Chwineka (@chwineka) November 11, 2021

well shit this is very bad news now for Black Panther Wakanda Forever, at this point they really should just recast Shuri, like the proof is there , the writing is on the wall here people pic.twitter.com/pBpixK04bC — JoeDCfanatic saw Eternals (@JoeDC2021) November 10, 2021

Everything I hear about Wakanda Forever is just so bad😩 Maybe it's time to consider rebooting and recasting T'Challa. They've already spent 2 months working on it and that's millions of dollars. The person with first billing isn't even around to film her scenes. Mess. — scenes from arrakis (@Felicity_M2) November 5, 2021

Wonder what all the clowns demanding she get vaccinated or be recast would say if it was Chadwick in this position instead 🤔. We’d be seeing headlines of “Actor Chadwick Boseman dead from COVID related issues” days after. Wakanda Forever only if you’ve gotten jabbed, I guess.🙅🏿‍♂️ https://t.co/rzdWVGFwhm — El Señor De Los Memes (@UltimoLegend) November 11, 2021

I can't believe she is still not vaccinated. Imagine Chadwick still alive & battling cancer. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Letitia Wright's unvaccinated status may lead to filming delays due to CDC vaccine requirements for non-citizens flying to US.https://t.co/ztWFpWuNNK — KD (@Fly_Sistah) November 11, 2021

Awp! Come ooooooon! — InSearchOfPeace (@1ViDel) November 11, 2021

Letitia Wright is not talented enough for all this hassle. Just get rid!!!! — j 👻 (@JanaC20) November 11, 2021

We have enough with one problematic figure in the MCU in Chris Pratt, they need to recast her. We won’t complain. — Yeison Agudelo (@yeisonagudelo) November 11, 2021

So, they have to recast Shuri or just postpone indefinitely until restrictions are lifted. I don't see any other options 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/fMk8mbWe9c — Protect Voting Rights ASAMFP (@donniecash818) November 10, 2021

As the sequel to the highest-grossing non-Avengers movie in MCU history, which also landed an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture and garnered almost universal critical acclaim, expectations for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever were already through the roof, something writer and director Ryan Coogler is fully aware of, so it can’t be ideal for so much negativity to be swirling around the project, especially when it mostly falls on one person.