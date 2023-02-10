MCU fans still holding out hope for one of the rare post-credits scenes that never went anywhere

The MCU is an absolute behemoth these days, with more than 40 releases between 2008’s Iron Man and 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Scattered among the broad range of films and television shows, a good 70 mid and post credit scenes have given viewers a glimpse of what is to come. It’s through these scenes that the Avengers initiative got its first mention, fans caught early glimpses of Thanos, and a range of characters were carefully plugged for future releases. Among these characters is a Spider-Man mainstay whose brief role in Spider-Man: Homecoming seemed, at first, like just the beginning.

But, several years and Spidey flicks down the line, Scorpion has never reemerged. The character sported a small part in the first Tom Holland-led solo Spidey outing, and his sinister post-credits scene seemed like it was setting him up for a far larger future role. The character appears to have been abandoned by the higher-ups at Marvel Studios, but some fans are holding out hope that Michael Mando’s Mac Gargan will re-emerge in upcoming MCU releases.

A post to Reddit’s Marvel Studios sub notes that “it’s been almost 6 years” since Mando’s Scorpion first appeared in the Homecoming tag scene, with “no update” on the character, before asking how viewers “think it’ll play out.”

Despite the handful of years that have passed between Homecoming and the current day, quite a few MCU fans think Mando’s time in the MCU isn’t over yet. They’re hoping to see the character crop up in future releases, perhaps with ties to Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin.

This notion delighted fans, who were intrigued by the potential for deeper ties between Spider-Man and Daredevil. At least one commenter was absolutely piqued by the prospect, noting that “Holy sh*t if they put Micheal Mando in the Daredevil show I’m gonna go crazy.”

More than anything, people would love to see Mando return in any capacity. His recent string of breathtaking performances in shows like Orphan Black, Better Call Saul, and several Far Cry video games have earned the actor plenty of fans, and they’d love to see him make a major return in the MCU’s Phase Five.

Unfortunately, some fans are casting doubt on Scorpion’s future in the MCU. They’re leaning on a completely different post-credits scene as evidence, providing fans with yet another reason to hate on Sony’s painfully fumbled Morbius.

First, some context. Scorpion’s original credits sequence — at the end of Homecoming — simply saw him engage in a quick, threatening exchange with Michael Keaton’s Adrian Toomes. Toomes reappeared in the Morbius credits scene — sans Scorpion — and enjoyed an exchange of his own with Jared Leto’s dreary and dull Morbius. The pair’s discussion indicates that a sinister team is in the alternate Marvel universe’s future, and Scorpion could be a part of that.

The fact that Scorpion isn’t shown in Morbius’ world makes some people doubt his future in either the MCU or the SSU, however. Toomes appears to have moved through the multiverse, following the reality-shattering events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and it doesn’t seem that Scorpion came with him. If he’s headed toward a future in the SSU, alongside Morbius and perhaps Venom, the Morbius post-credits sequence would have been the perfect moment to plug the character. His absence in the tag has many fans predicting that Mando’s time in the MCU — and any of its neighbors — is over for good.