James Gunn and Peter Safran’s reboot of the DCU is still shrouded in mystery. While we do know what chapter one looks like, we still don’t know who will star in this superhero cinematic universe. However, it seems like Daredevil star Vincent D’Onofrio has his eyes locked on one character that will be part of Gods and Monsters.

Gunn shared a photo of Swamp Thing, a DC character that was announced in his Chapter One lineup. And in the comments, D’Onofrio said that he “loves” the image. This doesn’t immediately mean that he’s going to get the role, considering that the first film in this new universe will be released in 2025. But it could hint that he is interested to play the character.

Love it! — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) February 9, 2023

While nothing is confirmed or announced, fans immediately believe that he could be the perfect actor to play this DC elemental creature. After all, he does have a history of playing comic book characters in the past.

Please tell me you’re going to be Swamp Thing! pic.twitter.com/7ZTQlGnZc8 — Casey (@CaseyMaccio) February 9, 2023

now i'm picturing Vincent D'Onofrio as Swamp Thing/Alec Holland. — Jason Major 1978 (@1978Major) February 9, 2023

@JamesGunn this would perfect casting for me. — sticky ricky (@Sticky_Rickie) February 9, 2023

D’Onofrio played Kingpin/Wilson Frisk in both the Hawkeye Disney Plus and the Netflix Daredevil series. He will also be reprising his role in the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series that will be released in 2024. So while it may be unlikely for him to jump ship considering his ties with the MCU, there could be a chance that he could be part of the DCU based on the show’s and film’s release dates.

After all, Gunn did say he’s keen to cast actors who are “easy to work with.” Not to mention, D’Onofrio showed his support for Gunn when he was fired by Disney in 2018.

This is a big bummer. https://t.co/xqJkYYeQkg — Vincent D'Onofrio (@vincentdonofrio) August 18, 2018

DC’s Swamp Thing does not have a release date, but it may be the film that will close Chapter One and pave the way to DC’s new line up.