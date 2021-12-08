MCU fans want ‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ given the Daredevil treatment

Ever since Kevin Feige stated that no TV shows produced under the defunct Marvel Television banner were official canon, debate has raged as to what that means for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

The Avengers director Joss Whedon helmed the pilot, Phase One stalwart Phil Coulson was the lead character, and the early seasons operated on the fringes of events we’d seen unfold on the big screen, with a succession of recognizable faces dropping by for cameo appearances.

Clark Gregg believes that Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is an official part of MCU mythology, as do a huge number of fans, and the campaign has now evolved following recent developments. As you can see below, Feige’s confirmation that Charlie Cox will be the franchise’s Daredevil has spurred social media on to demand that Coulson and his crew be reabsorbed into continuity.

These Characters of #AgentsofSHIELD Need To Come Back to The Mcu especially for #SecretInvasion #MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/pvAGoChuGz — Anthony S (@StraderZane) December 7, 2021

#AgentsofSHIELD is trending because people want them back in the MCU and I couldn’t agree more.



You already made Daisy a SWORD agent in the series finale, @MarvelStudios ! Let’s do this! pic.twitter.com/JlPQhyjCng — Tara (@tara_atrandom) December 8, 2021

They deserve to make more appearances in the mcu#AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/wBS7JP0cMz — The Entertainment Outlet (@The_Ent_Outlet) December 8, 2021

#AgentsofSHIELD is trending??!! AS THEY SHOULD!!

BRING THEM BACK MARVEL WE WANT THEM BACKpic.twitter.com/he0YqFFEgi — nic 〄 (@skyezorel) December 8, 2021

Fantastic Four may very well be the first family of Marvel but #AgentsofSHIELD is certainly the first family of the MCU https://t.co/xMsu3nf23i — AkaPro. (@MrAkaPro) December 7, 2021

We’ve heard plenty of rumors that Coulson and Chloe Bennet’s Quake could be brought back as soon as Secret Invasion, but it’s all conjecture at this stage. We’re not even sure if it’s the Netflix version of Daredevil or a brand new variant Cox will be playing, but the can of worms has officially been opened. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. proved to be a hugely popular addition to Marvel lore, and there’s definitely a place for the gang as the superhero saga continues to expand.