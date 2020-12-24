Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Star Rumored For MCU Return

With 25 projects currently in development that include feature films, TV shows, animated spinoffs and holiday specials, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s sprawling roster is set to get exponentially larger over the next couple of years. And at the current rate that the studio are adapting their comic book properties for the big and small screens, almost every actor in Hollywood is going to end up getting involved at some point or another.

After all, Kevin Feige has already cast his eye to the past by finally acknowledging The Incredible Hulk as a thing that exists thanks to recruiting Tim Roth to reprise his role as Abomination in She-Hulk, while Charlie Cox has been heavily rumored to remain onboard as Daredevil when the Man Without Fear gets rebooted and absorbed into the MCU.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., meanwhile, was official canon once upon a time, but after Feige distanced the Marvel Cinematic Universe from all of the TV shows spearheaded by Jeph Loeb, the showrunners were forced into some hefty retcons. However, Samuel L. Jackson did make a cameo as Nick Fury in the first season, and he’s set to headline Secret Invasion alongside Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos, which presents the ideal opportunity for a fan favorite character to officially join the franchise.

Yes, Chloe Bennet’s Quake has been frequently linked with being added to the MCU’s main timeline ever since Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. ended, and she’s now being rumored for a return yet again. There’s no word on which project she could appear in, but Secret Invasion would be the perfect place to make it happen.

After all, she was last seen jetting off into outer space in a development that would tie her directly to S.W.O.R.D., who we know are debuting in WandaVision, while her intergalactic adventures give her the perfect storyline platform to link up with her cycloptic former boss in the Nick Fury-fronted series.