MCU Fans Are Freaking Out Over Abomination’s Return In She-Hulk

Disney dumped a ton of Marvel news this week, with various exciting announcements made about the upcoming MCU TV series headed to Disney Plus. One of those on the way is She-Hulkstarring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner who inherits his anger issues after he gives her a blood transfusion to save her life. Mark Ruffalo has been confirmed to be reprising his role as Hulk in the show, and in a surprise twist, so has Tim Roth as Abomination.

Roth was last seen in the MCU way back in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, facing off against Edward Norton’s Jade Giant as Emil Blonsky, who gets Samuel Sterns to infect him with Banner’s blood, turning him into the monstrous Abomination. Hulk beat him in a brawl in Harlem at the end of that movie, with Blonsky incarcerated afterwards, but now he’s set to escape and cause havoc again.

Of all the villains in the franchise’s past who could return, we weren’t expecting Abomination, so fans are extremely hyped for his comeback in She-Hulk. Here are just a few of the reactions going around on social media.

With Abomination coming back, it seems a lot like She-Hulk is going to be somewhat of an Incredible Hulk 2. Infamously, Marvel couldn’t make a sequel due to complicated rights issues with Universal, so doing a She-Hulk show that’s a backdoor follow-up to the 2008 movie is a smart way of getting around that. Who knows who else from that film could join Roth in returning. Could Liv Tyler come back as Betty Ross?

Are you excited for She-Hulk? Join the conversation in the comments

