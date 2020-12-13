MCU Fans Are Freaking Out Over Abomination’s Return In She-Hulk

Disney dumped a ton of Marvel news this week, with various exciting announcements made about the upcoming MCU TV series headed to Disney Plus. One of those on the way is She-Hulk, starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, the cousin of Bruce Banner who inherits his anger issues after he gives her a blood transfusion to save her life. Mark Ruffalo has been confirmed to be reprising his role as Hulk in the show, and in a surprise twist, so has Tim Roth as Abomination.

Roth was last seen in the MCU way back in 2008’s The Incredible Hulk, facing off against Edward Norton’s Jade Giant as Emil Blonsky, who gets Samuel Sterns to infect him with Banner’s blood, turning him into the monstrous Abomination. Hulk beat him in a brawl in Harlem at the end of that movie, with Blonsky incarcerated afterwards, but now he’s set to escape and cause havoc again.

Of all the villains in the franchise’s past who could return, we weren’t expecting Abomination, so fans are extremely hyped for his comeback in She-Hulk. Here are just a few of the reactions going around on social media.

TIM ROTH IS BACK AS THE ABOMINATION IN SHE-HULK LETS GOOOOO — Aniq ⎊ (@RaniqDesigns) December 11, 2020

He’s back!

ABOMINATION AND THE HULK WILL APPEAR IN SHE-HULK!!!! ABOMINATION IS BACK!!!! — 💜Prowling Gambino🖤 (@ProwlingGambino) December 11, 2020

It is kinda cool.

Didn't expect Tim Roth to come back as Abomination for She-Hulk That's actually kinda cool honestly — Red Drummarts (@drummarts) December 11, 2020

We’ve been waiting 12 years.

Bro Disney is bringing back Tim Roth as The Abomination for the She-Hulk series. I’ve wanted him back for years — ☠︎𝕹𝖆𝖙𝖊 𝕭𝖗𝖎𝖌𝖒𝖆𝖓☠︎ (@EdgyFlapjack) December 12, 2020

Roth when he got the call from Kevin Feige:

tim roth training to reprise his role as the abomination for she-hulk, coming to disney+ soon pic.twitter.com/vtMLueBP2A — alan fartridge 🕺 (top 0.05% of pulp listeners) (@oj_ripitup) December 11, 2020

Fingers crossed Tim Blake Nelson’s coming back as The Leader, too.

GOD BLESS, TIM ROTH RETURNS AS ABOMINATION IN SHE-HULK AND HULK CONFIRMED AS WELL IT'S ONLY A MATTER OF TIME BEFORE THE LEADER SETUP FINALLY PAYS OFF — Jingletanker 🎅☃️🎄 (@TheBiotanker) December 11, 2020

Here's How Tatiana Maslany Could Look In The MCU's She-Hulk Show 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

That Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. foreshadowing is finally paying off.

Abomination is going to appear in She-Hulk. So since S.H.I.E.L.D. was guarding him back in season 1, they could show up there too :). pic.twitter.com/ipzGVEErgO — Kyle Livingston (@KyleLivings92) December 11, 2020

They’ve got a point!

IF NO THUNDERBOLTS WHY ABOMINATION IN SHE HULK AND YELENA IN HAWKEYE AND MELISSA AND BUCKY AND ZEMO IN FATWS . — lynn ‎◊ (@st4rrdust) December 11, 2020

“GODDAMN”.

Hulk and Abomination returning in She Hulk Ms Marvel confirmed for Cap Marvel 2 Ironheart confirmed New Fantastic Four movie confirmed New trailers for Falcon and Winter Soldier and Loki GODDAMN pic.twitter.com/BhP4kzZ16l — Janryl (@JohnreelSorita) December 11, 2020

With Abomination coming back, it seems a lot like She-Hulk is going to be somewhat of an Incredible Hulk 2. Infamously, Marvel couldn’t make a sequel due to complicated rights issues with Universal, so doing a She-Hulk show that’s a backdoor follow-up to the 2008 movie is a smart way of getting around that. Who knows who else from that film could join Roth in returning. Could Liv Tyler come back as Betty Ross?

Are you excited for She-Hulk? Join the conversation in the comments