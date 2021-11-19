MCU fans want to be a fly on the wall of the Avengers group chat

While it isn’t a necessity, it definitely helps when a group of actors that work together on a regular basis become close friends. It’s the cliché to end all clichés, but when you see the various stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe intermingling, you can tell that they all get on great with each other, unless it’s Tom Holland and Anthony Mackie constantly trolling each other.

The original Avengers from the 2012 blockbuster even got matching tattoos at the end of the Infinity Saga to celebrate their time as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, except for Mark Ruffalo, who has a phobia of needles. In a new interview with the Phase Zero podcast, Jeremy Renner reveals that they’re all still in regular contact as part of the most star-studded group chat in the history of wireless technology.

“Well, just because you die on camera doesn’t mean you die in real life, so yeah, we have a group chat, and it’s all of us. Some that are still alive and “dead on screen.” Yeah, we’re all very, very good friends, and we don’t really speak too much about our job. And that’s what’s also great about being, you know, Avenger friends… We speak about our kids and, you know, divorces and marriages and house buildings, we speak about just our life stuff… It is cool! Our friendship is, it’s been very, very special.”

Naturally, fans would love to be a fly on the wall to discover what it is the A-list superheroes discuss when they leave the shop talk at the door, and start pinging messages back and forth.

Given how much the roster swelled by the time Endgame rolled around, Renner doesn’t even give away how many members are in the Avengers group chat, or maybe there’s a super special one the O.G. six keep to themselves.