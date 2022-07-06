MCU fans weigh up the pros and cons of a potential ‘A-Force’ movie

Mention the assemblage of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most prominent female heroes during the climactic battle of Avengers: Endgame to any fan of the franchise and you’ll definitely get a reaction, but there’s no telling whether it’ll be of the positive or negative variety.

For some supporters of the superhero saga, it was a fitting way to showcase just how many top-tier female characters the long-running series has at its disposal, while on the other side of the coin, there were plenty of detractors who found it to be way too cloying and on-the-nose, so much so that it was even mocked in The Boys.

Does the MCU have enough star power and storytelling potential to make a standalone A-Force movie? Absolutely. However, does than mean that either the people want to see it happen, or they’d be excited were it to come to fruition? Well, that’s a debate that’s currently unfolding on Reddit, and a consensus is nowhere near close to being reached.

There are admittedly a couple of takes that veer into terrible territory, but one of the most interesting aspects of the discussion puts forward the suggestion that it would be pandering to the audience in the wrong way. There’s no doubt that the MCU boasts enough established favorites to gather together half a dozen or so A-Force candidates to battle against a shared threat, but everyone knows fine well that it would light a fire under the more toxic and unsavory section of the fandom, so perhaps the risk wouldn’t be worth the reward.