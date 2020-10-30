Letitia Wright Reveals Her Dream Lineup For All-Female Avengers Movie

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke may not have been a huge fan, but there were millions of people punching the air in theaters around the world when the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s roster of female superheroes got their big moment during Avengers: Endgame‘s final battle. Despite criticism that it felt forced and a little condescending, it nonetheless proved that there’s more than enough talent at the studio’s disposal to mount an A-Force spinoff.

The project has been rumored for some time, of course, and in a recent interview, Black Panther star Letitia Wright intimated that it might be a lot further along the development process than initially thought. After all, as the MCU continues to expand and diversify throughout Phase Four on both the big screen and on Disney Plus, spinoffs focusing on splinter groups of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes have frequently been mooted as a possibility.

Wright went on to name who she wanted to see form the nucleus of the team, and unsurprisingly, Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel was singled out as the preferred candidate to lead A-Force. As well as Carol Danvers, the actress also named Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, Danai Gurira’s Okoye and Angela Bassett’s Ramonda, although you imagine the latter would be there for moral support seeing as she’s a member of the Wakandan royal family and doesn’t have any superpowers.

The MCU will be saying goodbye to arguably its most popular female character when Scarlett Johansson bows out as Natasha Romanoff in next summer’s Black Widow, and Birds of Prey may have disappointed at the box office but a female-led Avengers movie would be a watershed moment for superhero cinema that could draw in some bumper box office numbers.