MCU fans wonder if Kang will build his dynasty from beyond the grave

When the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes reunite next, they’ll have to handle a whole horde of Kangs. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will no doubt do just as the name implies and see the time-travelling villain assemble his own army of variants from across the multiverse. But, if you look at his comic book history for inspiration, it’s also possible that he’ll recruit himself some powerful soldiers from beyond the grave…

As Redditor u/FictionFantom pointed out, Kang has formed “several versions of a team called the Legend of the Unliving” in the comics. As you can probably guess from that name, the Legion is a cadre of dead characters that Kang plucked from the timeline just prior to their demises and used them as his champions against the Avengers. So if this concept could be utilized in Kang Dynasty, the fan asked, “which dead MCU characters could he recruit?”

Obviously, the dream would be to have Downey, Evans, and Johansson back as a Kang-controlled Iron Man, Cap, and Black Widow.

Alternatively, what if Kang assembled a legion of dead villains, including icons like Killmonger, Hela, and Scarlet Witch?

Vision is another one folks are keen to see again.

An underrated choice: Crossbones. We’re pretty sure Frank Grillo would be up for that idea.

Fans also pointed out in this thread how the third iteration of the Legion was formed as part of Kang’s plan to use Wanda Maximoff as a nexus point to control all of time. So there’s definitely a strong potential for Kang to resurrect Scarlet Witch after her apparent fate in Doctor Strange 2. She has been a key figure in the Multiverse Saga so far so it would make sense to bring her back for the big two-part finale.

We’ve got some time to theorize about this as Avengers: The Kang Dynasty isn’t coming until May 2, 2025.