MCU fans wonder if the OG Avengers could defeat the Illuminati

Thanks to the advent of the multiverse, and the Disney Plus series of the same name, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans could potentially be seeing a number of “What If?” scenarios unfold on the big and small screens that would have seemed completely unrealistic and unfeasible as recently as a couple of years ago.

Kevin Feige hinted that the franchise’s next major overarching saga will reveal itself sooner rather than later, which most MCU enthusiasts are expecting to be a loose adaptation of Secret Wars with Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror at the center. However, fans over on Reddit have been daydreaming of an altogether different scenario, but one that would be just as exciting.

Following the introduction of the Illuminati in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, folks over on Reddit have been debating whether or not the 838 super-team would fare in a showdown against the original sextet of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes who first assembled in The Avengers.

'Doctor Strange 2' poster 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

It would be a mouthwatering prospect to see Iron Man, Captain America, the Hulk, Black Widow, Hawkeye, and Thor facing off against Professor X, Reed Richards, Karl Mordo, Black Bolt, Captain Marvel, and Captain Carter, but we’d probably put our money on the latter unit to emerge victorious.

After all, Charles Xavier’s enhanced telepathic abilities and Maria Rambeau’s all-powerful cosmic energy would surely give them a serious advantage, and that’s without mentioning the fact Blackagar Boltagon could decimate all six of the Avengers simply by blowing a raspberry in their general direction.