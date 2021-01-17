Home / movies

MCU Fans Worried Chris Evans’ Return Will Overshadow Anthony Mackie’s Captain America

Chris Evans didn’t even want to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the first place, rejecting the role of Captain America three times before finally signing on. From there, he went on to establish Steve Rogers as the heart of the entire mythology, turning a relatively bland character on paper into one of cinema’s most popular figures.

The final moments of Avengers: Endgame marked a near-perfect swansong for his time as the star spangled superhero, but rumors almost instantly started swirling over a return. Less than two years later, the actor was reported to be in talks for at least one future MCU project, although he’s since cast doubt on the story by claiming he doesn’t know anything about it.

The news turned out to be surprisingly divisive among fans, though, many of whom feel a comeback would dilute the impact of Endgame‘s finale, and now there are others wondering what it might mean for Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson. Of course, Cap’s close buddy was handed the shield, and one of the major driving forces behind The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is set to be him wrestling with the weight of what it means to be Captain America, but as you can see from the reactions below, people are concerned that Steve returning to the fold may lead to Sam being pushed to the sidelines.

Obviously, there’s every chance that we might never see them interact directly given that Evans could realistically show up anywhere from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to Secret Invasion. And besides, knowing that Kevin Feige plans each of the MCU’s major story points out years in advance, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier advancing Sam’s journey towards becoming Captain America likely hasn’t been affected in the long run.

