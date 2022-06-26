MCU followers name the underutilized characters that deserved better

As an already massive franchise that’s only getting bigger thanks to the advent of the Disney Plus era, the battle for Marvel Cinematic Universe screentime is only going to get fiercer.

The franchise has upwards of 30 projects in various stages of development and/or production, and not everyone is going to be given a fair shake of the stick as a result. While Kevin Feige generally has a good idea of what his audience wants to see, plenty of characters have either been cast aside way too early, or underutilized in their MCU appearances.

With that in mind, supporters over on Reddit have been locked in a heated discussion over which figures haven’t been given their due, and there are plenty of intriguing candidates being dumped into the mix, not least of all the Hulk.

Go Behind The Scenes Of All Your Favorite MCU Films 1 of 54

Click to skip









































































































Click to zoom

Having Donald Glover show up as Aaron Davis, who isn’t only the villainous Prowler in his own right but Miles Morales’ uncle, is surely something that needs to be picked up in Tom Holland’s second Spider-Man trilogy. Similarly, a lot of fans were hyped beyond belief when Karl Urban was announced for Thor: Ragnarok, only for the actor to be reduced to a comic relief sidekick.

The mere mention of Taskmaster or Quicksilver is guaranteed to make folks bristle, too, while Frank Grillo’s Crossbones continues to gather support as being a potentially great antagonist that was taken off the board way too early. Andy Serkis’ Ulysses Klaue, Idris Elba’s Heimdall, and the Warriors Three are additional candidates being put forward, which just goes to show the sheer volume of interesting characters the MCU has cycled through in the last 14 years.