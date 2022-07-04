MCU humanitarians wonder why Pym Particles haven’t been used to solve world hunger

As the most popular, commercially successful, and talked-about franchise on the planet, Marvel Cinematic Universe supporters are known for analyzing, dissecting, and discussing the franchise’s most trivial and redundant minutiae, such is the level of investment built up across 14 years of blockbuster movies and attention-grabbing streaming exclusives.

One of the byproducts is that even the most throwaway moments can end up generating heated debate and intense conversations, with Sam Wilson off-handedly mentioning that the Avengers didn’t get paid for saving the world in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier opening up a massive can of online worms.

The latest deep dive into the real-world application of MCU elements comes in the form of Pym Particles, with Redditors locked in a heated back-and-forth over whether or not the groundbreaking scientific technology could be used to end world hunger in an instant.

Marvel's What If...? Fan Art Sends Ant-Man Towards Thanos' Butt 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

One of the recurring themes in the comments is that it’s best not to think about it too much, which is admittedly a fair point. As much as we’d love to see it, in the grand scheme of things, the MCU is about larger-than-life (literally, in Giant-Man’s case) superheroes saving the world from threats that come from all corners of time and space.

A lot of fans don’t want politics to factor into the fun at all, which is more than likely why the Pym Particles have been used as nothing more than plot points that allow the various creative teams to come up with a cavalcade of inventive action sequences.