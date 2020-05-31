The MCU Will Reportedly Have 3 Different Ghost Riders

Marvel Studios have had the rights to Ghost Rider since 2013, but they’ve seemingly had little interest in rebooting the character as part of the MCU. The Robbie Reyes version showed up in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. season 4, with star Gabriel Luna initially set to return to the role in a spinoff show on Hulu, but that got the axe last year.

Still, the rumor mill surrounding the beloved antihero has been running at full speed, especially following the news that Keanu Reeves might be in talks to play the character. Kevin Feige has already told fans that the studio speaks to the actor for just about every project that they make, and Reeves’ screen persona makes him the perfect choice to bring the MCU’s Ghost Rider to life.

However, one thing that’s still unclear is which version of Ghost Rider will be joining the cinematic universe. After all, several names have held the mantle in comic book history. And while Marvel still hasn’t answered that question just yet, it now seems we may be seeing multiple versions show up.

At least, that’s according to industry insider Roger Wardell. The leaker, who’s proven to be a reliable source of information in the past – especially when it comes to MCU scoops – took to Twitter the other day to share that the studio has plans to introduce not one, not two, but three different Ghost Riders.

Don't worry, not only one but three versions of the Ghost Rider are coming. Doctor Strange 2 will lead to Midnight Sons. Nightmare IS NOT a villain of the movie. — Roger Wardell (@WardellRoger) May 30, 2020

While Wardell doesn’t specify which versions of the hero we’ll get, his intel seems to line up with We Got This Covered’s own reports, with our sources having told us that both Johnny Blaze and Cosmic Ghost Rider are on the way. As for who the third one may be, well, take your pick.

Robbie Reyes or Alejandra Jones seem like good guesses, but at this point, we can only speculate. If one thing’s abundantly clear though, it’s that Marvel has big, big plans for Ghost Rider. Let’s just hope we get to meet the first version sooner rather than later, whoever it might be.